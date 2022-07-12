3 of Thor's greatest strengths (& 3 weaknesses)

Thor: Love and Thunder has returned with our favorite Asgardian superhero fighting to save the universe from a villain yet again. The movie, which was released on July 7, 2022, and is helmed by Taika Watiti, marks the latest installation in MCU's fourth phase after Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Be it his Asgardian lineage or his strong willpower, there is plenty to love about the God of Thunder. However, he is not without his weaknesses, key among them being his volatile temper, which often makes him act first and think later.

In the latest film, Thor is seen tagging along with the Guardians of the Galaxy on their journey across the universe, before getting a distress signal from his Asgardian comrade, Sif. He finds Sif heavily injured and comes to know of Gorr, a being who has vowed to ensure the extinction of all gods after his pleas for help fell on deaf ears and his planet and family was slaughtered.

Thor heads to New Asgard, Gorr's next target, where he finds his old flame, Jane Foster, wielding the Mjolnir as the new female god of thunder. Along with Valkyrie, Jane and Korg, he sets off on an intergalactic journey to put an end to Gorr's plans and save the gods of the universe from their demise.

A still from Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel)

This film marks the fourth release of the Thor movies after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). With the Asgardian God back in action, here, we check out some of the greatest strengths and vulnerabilities that make him the hero that he is.

What makes Thor one of the strongest Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Thor, being a literal god, has proven all that he is capable of, throughout his other MCU films. From overpowering the Mad Titan Thanos, to taking on the brunt of the power of a neutron star or even the power stone, he can be credited with saving the day quite a few times.

Let's take a peek into some of the things that make him so powerful.

1) Asgardian lineage

A still from Thor, 2011 (Image via Marvel)

Thor is not human and comes from the land of Asgard - an eternal realm in a pocket-dimension where the mighty warrior race of Asgardians is from. It is a land of magic and extremely advanced technology. He is the prince of Asgard, elder brother to Loki, son to Odin and grandson to Bor, giving him access to the best of the best in terms of education and training.

Asgardians are also well-respected and have been tasked with maintaining peace across the nine realms. They are relatively immortal and live for thousands of years. That apart, they also possess superhuman levels of strength, speed, stamina and recovery, alongside the wisdom that comes from a long life.

2) God of Thunder

A still from Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel)

The prince of Asgard has the ability to command lightning at will and can conjure powerful bolts which prove to be lethal to his enemies. This power, when paired with his weapon, Mjolnir or Stormbreaker (which gives him the ability to take flight), makes him a formidable enemy.

Being a god, Thor has heightened regenerative abilities and can heal from any injury much faster than the average human.

3) Conviction

A still from The Avengers (Image via Marvel)

Thor's strong willpower makes him fearless, enabling him to charge into danger without hesitation. Even when the odds are stacked against him, his conviction and courage gives him the strength to persevere.

While conviction may not exactly be a superpower, it is definitely something that has defined the hero and made him who he is. He may be exiled by his own father, he may lose his cherished comrades, he may not be able to take down his enemies on his first try, but he has always managed to stand back up and find a way to tackle these challenges and emerge victorious.

Exploring some drawbacks that the Asgardian god struggles with

Despite being one of the strongest characters in the MCU, the God of Thunder has his own weaknesses which cripple him from time to time. Here, we take a look at some of them.

1) Sense of insecurity

A still from Thor, 2011 (Image via Marvel)

One of the defining points of Thor's character throughout the MCU as well as the comics is his own sense of guilt and unworthiness, making him question whether he deserves the title of the God of Thunder.

Despite Odin Allfather pointing out that Mjolnir would only respond to someone who is deserving of the title, he still grapples with his insecurity.

This is also why he despairs when he is unable to pick up Mjolnir, thereby making him question his worth. He was seen chastising himself after the Snap, as he was unable to stop the Mad Titan's ploy to kill half of Earth's population.

2) Hotheaded

Thor has been seen to be quite hotheaded at times, resorting to violence over words. While he does come from a race of mighty warriors and enjoys nothing more than a good battle, a bit of control over his emotions would definitely do him some good.

He is someone who strikes first and asks questions later, thereby not stopping to consider the consequences of his actions. This is also what got him exiled from Asgard - attacking Jotunheim even though Odin asked him not to.

3) Over-confidence

A still from Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel)

Being an Asgardian god, Thor has been around for quite some time. And coming from a mighty race of warriors, he has emerged victorious in countless battles. This often makes him think that his might is next to none.

On multiple occasions, his tendency to underestimate his enemies has resulted in him getting beat up more than he'd like to admit (take, for instance, the time he was defeated by his sister Hela).

While Thor has matured significantly since his first appearance in the MCU, he does not seem to have completely grown out of some of his traits. These strengths and weaknesses, however, are an innate part of his character and make him the beloved superhero that he is.

To see your favorite Asgardian hero back in action, head to your nearest theaters to catch Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released on July 7, 2022.

