Who is Bor Burison? Exploring the Marvel comic origin of Odin's father

The Marvel universe is comprised of several mighty heroes and villains. One such creation is Bor Burison. The ancient Asgardian God is the father of Odin and grandfather of the God of Thunder, Thor.

Appearing in Journey into Mystery #97 in October 1963, Bor commands an unimaginable level of superhuman strength that makes him a great warrior and an exceptional ruler of Asgard.

Unlike other typical Asgardians, Bor possesses a superhuman strength that gives him the power to easily lift Mjolnir and even defeat Thor without much effort. We all know that it's not easy to beat Thor as he is the strongest Asgardian.

Apart from these, he can push his body before getting exhausted for an extended period. His enhanced metabolism enables him to heal whenever he gets injured.

Marvel's Bor Burison is the oldest Asgardian

Being the son of Buri, Bor was undoubtedly a born ruler who later married Bestla, with whom he had a son named Odin. Boro wanted his son to fulfill his dreams, but Odin had his own ambition that was the exact opposite of his father's vision.

The dream he saw was to create his legacy on Earth for which he created man. However, Boro was not at all happy to see his son getting inclined towards humankind.

One day, when Asgardians were attacked by the Frost giants, the father-son duo stepped up and gave them a tough ride. However, Boro fell into the trap of a sorcerer that turned him into snow. The only way to resurrect him was to have any powerful sorcerer cast a magical spell to set him free.

Bor Burison @BorBurison "Should mine path ever cross with thine Hulk, you will know the wrath of Bor..!' http://t.co/BNnnYzUwtk "Should mine path ever cross with thine Hulk, you will know the wrath of Bor..!' http://t.co/BNnnYzUwtk

Of course, at the time, there wasn’t anyone who could help Bor, and Odin got back to his realm and confirmed that his father had perished. In the absence of his father, Odin claimed the throne of Asgard.

Interestingly, it was later discovered that it was Loki who laid traps for his grandfather all those years ago. Apparently, Loki travels to the past with the help of Hela, the death Goddess, and gets rid of Bor to make way for him to get the throne through Odin.

Later, Loki does free Bor from his captivity, but casts a dangerous spell on him that makes his grandfather go insane. Thanks to his chaotic mind, Bor starts destroying everything in his path, but Thor eventually steps forward to put an end to his grandfather's madness.

