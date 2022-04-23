Who is Unworthy Thor of Marvel multiverse? Origin explored as he becomes Immortal Iron Fist

A multiversal Thor is about to go through a whole multitude of changes as he takes up new powers and becomes the Immortal Iron Fist. Yes, you heard it right, an unworthy Thor is going to become an Iron Fist. Which sounds weird in itself, but one can't deny that the idea sounds really fun and amazing.

To be revealed in Avengers Forever #8, a multiversal Thor will enter the story, fighting alongside the Avengers. Thor here has been described as the most broken version of the God of Thunder we have ever seen. That being said, let's explore his origins and see exactly who he is.

Multiversal Thor set to gain the powers of Immortal Iron Fist

In the upcoming issue of Avenger Forever #8 which is being written by Jason Aaron with art being provided by Aaron Kuder, a multiversal God of Thunder will be officially introduced who happens to have traded his hammer to become the Immortal Iron Fist.

Avengers Forever sees Mephisto making his own supervillain group called the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Causing chaos on Earth, the Avengers need help and they receive it as Robbie Reyes's Ghost Rider arrives with a mutlitude of heroes from different realities to help them. This leads to the introduction of the God of Thunder.

This God of Thunder is described as someone who can't lift the Mjolnir. Details on why that happened will be revealed in the comic itself. But not having the hammer isn't stopping him. Determined to still fight, Thor will take up new powers by traveling to K'un-Lun and learning under the teachings of the Immortal Iron Fist.

The thing with this God of Thunder is also that he saw the entirety of Asgard be burned down as well. He saw Midgard be completely dominated and lost the worthiness of being able to lift his hammer. Sounds like the poor guy has had it pretty rough.

AVENGERS FOREVER #8

This new take on the iconic God of Thunder definitely sounds exciting and we can't wait to see the events that took place in the build-up to him losing his hammer. It looks like a pretty emotional journey and definitely worth exploring.

The God of Thunder has been unworthy of his hammer before too

This isn't exactly the first time we are going to see the Norse God be unworthy of lifting Mjolnir. During the Marvel event Original Sin, the God of Thunder did lose his worthiness after Nick Fury whispered in his ear that "Gorr was right." This caused him to lose his confidence and drop his hammer.

Jane Foster would then pick up Mjolnir and become the Goddess of Thunder as Thor would go by Odinson then. Odinson would then pick up a battle-axe and get a haircut as well.

We will also be seeing the debut of Jane Foster's Goddess of Thunder as she debuts in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder which releases in theatres on July 8, 2022.

As for the God of Thunder with the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist? You can expect to see him in Avengers Forever #8 which releases this July.

