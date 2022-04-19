Who is Falligar the Behemoth? Exploring connection with Gorr as 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser features comic-accurate shot

The trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder has debuted, and it has left fans wanting more. The trailer showcases Thor being done with his superhero work and trying to find out exactly who he is in the world, embarking on a journey through the cosmos. When his search for inner peace is disturbed by Gorr the God Butcher, the God of Thunder must enlist the help of Korg, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster's Mighty Thor to stop him.

The trailer featured many great visuals that were very evocative of all the Thor comics. Featuring vibrant landscapes and some fantastic imagery, one shot that piqued the fans' interest, in particular, was stripped right out of the comics.

One scene in the trailer features Thor and Korg looking at a dead, crystalized, and frost-bitten giant, and it was a 1:1 shot with only Taika Waitit's Blue Rock monster being added here. Ripped straight from the paged of Thor: God of Thunder #3, let's take a look at who exactly the giant is and how he is connected to Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer features Falligar the Behemoth

The giant in question here is Falligar the Behemoth. The trailer does a fine job at recreating the scene from the comics. Not only that, everything from the giant's wound to his teeth placement, and the way he is lying down, looks like it was ripped right out of the comics. Check out the comparisons in the scenes with the image posted below.

Comparison between the two scenes (Images via Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios)

Who is Falligar the Behemoth and what is his connection to Gorr and Thor?

Falligar honestly isn't that big a character in the comics and was just there to showcase how powerful and how big of a threat Gorr is. If you have seen Falligar in the trailer, then you have seen all of his appearances in the comics.

Falligar the Behemoth is an Alien God who was the Patron of the Galactic Frontier, according to Marvel Fandom's database. He was also a champion of the Tournament of Immortals and was a good acquaintance of Thor as both would pass each other on the spaceways.

Dakota, Timeline Curator @geekritique_dak I expect Thor: Love and Thunder will be wildly different to Jason Aaron’s run, but damn, if this isn’t the most comic accurate shot you’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is. I expect Thor: Love and Thunder will be wildly different to Jason Aaron’s run, but damn, if this isn’t the most comic accurate shot you’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/QeuG1qyzQI

However, things started getting a bit tense as in the Marvel Comics, Falligar would vanish away and Thor would tragically discover him. Falligar would be brutally murdered by Gorr the God Butcher with his body rotting on the shores of his homeworld. He would be surrounded by his followers as they hoped that he could be revived in some way.

That's all there is to Falligar from the comics and we're not really sure how he will be adapted to the MCU, but it really helps sell Gorr as the threatening villain with immense power. Knowing that Gorr is only after butchering the gods, it can make for a terrific and exciting tale, and hopefully we get to see him and Falligar fight in Thor: Love and Thunder.

This isn't the only comically accurate instance that the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has, as it also features the God of Thunder's original costume. With Marvel trying to give out each of their characters comic-accurate costumes, they do so here as well in a montage of Thor growing up where he dons his iconic get-up from the comics.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

