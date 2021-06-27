Barcelona legend dubs Lionel Messi the "God of Football'

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has heaped praise onto his former teammate Lionel Messi. The duo played together from 2004 to 2009, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

Eto'o was at Barcelona to see Lionel Messi develop from a young prodigy to the superstar he has become today. The Cameroonian sat down with Argentinian news outlet La Nacion earlier this week and was asked about his early impressions of playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He said:

"Well, it was the birth of the God of football. There have been very few football gods. And Argentina gave two gods: one (Diego Maradona) is resting near his father and the other is still with us in this world. I am blessed to have played with Messi and enjoyed his football. I didn't have the opportunity to play officially with Diego, but as a child I watched him a lot on television and what he did with the ball seemed incredible to me."

Eto'o also puts Cristiano Ronaldo on the same level as Lionel Messi, and believes that French striker Kylian Mbappe will be the successor to the two superstars in the future. He said:

"Cristiano is another God. Together with Messi, they are the players who mark current football with the highest marks. But another God is coming for when Messi and Cristiano get tired of giving us these joys. That new God will be Kylian Mbappé."

Eto'o: "My advice to Messi when he was younger? He had everything. I felt he should score more goals, he was a very quiet boy, but it makes me happy that in one season he scored 40-45 goals." pic.twitter.com/7Q6w05yd89 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 26, 2021

Mbappe has been touted as a future Ballon D'Or winner by many in and around football. The Frenchman is already considered one of the best players in the world, and at only 22-years old, is ready to dominate football for years to come.

Eto'o confident that Lionel Messi will extend his contract at Barcelona

Eto'o and Messi spent 5 years together at Barcelona

Eto'o was also asked about Lionel Messi's contract situation at Barcelona and whether he thinks the Argentine will decide to stay on at the club.

The Cameroonian seemed confident that Barcelona president Joan Laporta would manage to convince Lionel Messi to extend his contract. He said:

"I can't imagine Leo with another shirt. It is his club, his home, his love. I do not think that its continuity is due to a question of money. Leo is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi. I know [President] Laporta is preparing a reliable, interesting project for him."

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent in the coming week, and Barcelona are desperate to have him renew his contract at the club.

Lionel Messi will extend his contract with Barcelona until June 2023, all parties involved have no doubt - but there are still some clauses to be fixed in the contract ‘structure’. 🔵🔴🇦🇷 #Messi



...that’s why there’s no official announcement yet. But it’s just a matter of time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

