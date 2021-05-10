How a strong mind and willpower can take you to the finish line

“You have never lived until you have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavour, The protected will never know!!” -Capt R Subramaniam (Kirti Chakra)

These weren’t mere words scribbled in someone’s diary. They were from one of the many brave soldiers who, through sheer willpower, was able to protect his men from militants and lived his life true to this quote.

Building on the concept of willpower, the term means 'strong determination that allows one to do something difficult', as per dictionary.

This attribute gives us the strength to bring our dreams to fruition. It helps us overcome negative traits such as procrastination, temptation or laziness. It enables us to find the stamina and motivation to keep going even when the odds are against us or a part of ourselves is looking for an escape.

As a sportsperson, I’ve learnt a lot about this attribute through the various matches I’ve played. A very classic example of willpower that comes to my mind (from the sports world) is the phenomenal match in the 1983 Cricket World Cup between India and Zimbabwe at Turnbridge Wells.

To give some context – in this match against Zimbabwe, India won the toss and chose to bat first. India were struggling to reach even 80.

They were reeling at 9 for 4 and then slumped to 17 for 5, but it was Kapil Dev who took charge and turned the match around. Far from getting fazed by the match situation, he went on to score 175 not out, scoring 100 runs without running – 16 fours and 6 sixes - as he took India’s score to 266-8 in their allotted 60 overs.

India were nowhere near a top one-day team back then. So what changed at Tunbridge Wells that day? What made this particular match– in Sunil Gavaskar’s words – ‘a game-transforming' one?

Kapil Dev

One of the catalysts for India's success in that World Cup was Kapil Dev’s willingness to take charge and respond to the situation with a positive mindset.

As Syed Kirmani, Srikanth and Roger Binny mentioned in a later interview:

“Kapil Dev gave us confidence to win.”

It’s a shame that there is no video of that match, as the host broadcasters were on strike that day.

Even in the world of work, we are faced with instances that test our limits. There are situations that can make us anxious or scared because of uncertainty.

But it is in those very moments that we should channelise our energies towards taking actions that are aimed at bringing the best possible solution to the table. That can only happen through discipline and motivation – key ways to build greater willpower.

No matter what term one may choose – secret ingredient or invisible push or grit or inner drive – it is willpower that motivates us to take action and help us reach the finish line.