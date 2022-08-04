What is Eddie Benjamin's age? All about Maddie Ziegler's boyfriend as couple make appearance at Bullet Train premiere

Maddie Ziegler, 19, and Eddie Benjamin, 20, recently made their red carpet debut at the Bullet Train premiere on August 1, 2022. The pair were spotted kissing and posing for pictures at the event.

For the premiere, Maddie flaunted a black gown with a bustier top and thigh-high slit. Eddie sported a black silk button-down shirt, paired with black slacks.

The event was also attended by other well-known personalities such as Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin and Simu Liu.

Eddie and Ziegler have been spotted together on various occasions since 2019. Speaking about their relationship, Ziegler revealed that she and Benjamin were friends for a year before they got romantically attached. According to Ziegler, the duo had first met on Instagram:

“It was so random. I was a fan of him on Instagram and we started talking. He got on a flight back to Australia that very night. It was so quick, and we were friends for over a year before we got together.”

Who is Maddie Ziegler’s boyfriend Eddie Benjamin?

Eddie Benjamin is a well-known singer and songwriter (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Born on January 16, 2002, Eddie Benjamin is a 20-year-old music producer and singer-songwriter who is currently based in Los Angeles. He gained recognition for writing and producing songs for artists like Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, and more.

In college, Benjamin met Tash Wolf and Indy Linzbichler and together, they formed the Haze Trio. The group toured Australia and even won several competitions like the statewide talent hunt for YouthRock 2016.

Benjamin released his first single, F**k My Friends in 2020 followed by an EP, Emotional, in 2021. He was also a co-writer and producer for Shawn Mendes’ song, It’ll Be Okay. The single clinched the second spot on Billboard.

Benjamin accompanied Bieber on his Justice World Tour in 2022 and was also featured in the latter's 2021 documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World.

In June 2022, Eddie Benjamin's song Weatherman made it to the "The Best Songs of 2022 So Far" list compiled by Time Magazine.

In brief, about Maddie Ziegler

Formally known as Madison Nicole Ziegler, Maddie became popular following her appearance on the reality show Dance Moms when she was eight years old.

She was featured in a few music videos by Sia and subsequently started appearing in several films, TV shows, concerts, advertisements, and magazine covers. In 2016, the 19-year-old was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. She has also participated in dance tours with her sister, Mackenzie.

Maddie Ziegler became famous for portraying Camille Le Haut in the 2016 comedy film, Ballerina. She is also known for her performance as Christina Sickleman in the 2017 drama thriller film, The Book of Henry, followed by lead roles in Music, The Fallout, and West Side Story.

