What time will Rebel Wilson's Senior Year air on Netflix? Release date, cast, plot, and more about the comedy film

Rebel Wilson's Senior Year is the latest addition to Netflix's rom-com lineup for this year. The movie is the comedian's latest role after a long hiatus, and it's packed with jokes you wouldn't want to miss.

The film is Alex Hardcastle's directorial debut, whose plot follows a high school cheerleader who attempts to restore her life after waking up from a 20-year long coma. The script has been adapted by Brandon Scott Jones and a division of Paramount Pictures is producing the film in collaboration with Netflix.

Here's everything from the release date, plot, and trailer breakdown of the Netflix comedy movie.

When will Rebel Wilson's Senior Year premiere on Netflix?

The comedy flick will premiere on Netflix this Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

What to expect from the movie Senior Year?

Senior Year follows Stephanie, a popular cheerleader who is at the top of her game and appears unstoppable. But her life takes a wild turn when crazy jealousy and an unfortunate stunt failure results in her falling into a coma for 20 years.

When she recovers, she is left visibly bewildered as the world around her is very different from the times she lived in. Yet, she musters up the courage to return to school again in 2022 to complete last year of high school.

However, returning to her senior year at 37 and attempting to win the prom queen again does not prove to be as easy as Rebel Wilson's character expects, and this is where the comedic plotline begins. The official synopsis for the Senior Year reads,

"A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen."

Cast of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson, who portrays the protagonist Stephanie, returned to acting with this movie after taking a year off in 2020 to lose 60 pounds. This is not her first collaboration with Netflix as she has also appeared on Isn't It Romantic as an architect lost in an alternate universe.

Mary Holland, Alicia Silverstone, Zoe Chao, Sam Richardson, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Brandon Scott Jones and Lucy Taylor are among a host of other actors who will appear alongside her in the comedy flick.

Don't forget to catch Senior Year on Netflix this Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

