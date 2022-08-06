Why did Kim and Pete break up? Split explored as couple call it quits after 9 months 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly parted ways after nine months of dating. Sources close to the pair told E! News that the couple have decided to remain friends while moving ahead in their respective lives.

Insiders have also shared that the duo broke up due to the challenges of their "long distance dynamic" and "their demanding schedules," which made it "really difficult to maintain a relationship," but clarified that they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Kelly Keegs @kellykeegs

bars.tl/3427632 INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT BREAKING NEWS: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Broken Up After 9 Months INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT BREAKING NEWS: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Broken Up After 9 Months bars.tl/3427632

Reports suggest that Davidson is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia while Kardashian is focusing on raising her four kids. Another source also told the publication that the reality star’s divorce with husband Kanye West is also "moving ahead" and that the former pair are "happily co-parenting."

Exploring Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship and separation

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October last year (Image via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took the entertainment industry by storm after performing in an SNL sketch as Aladdin and Jasmine last October. The duo sparked dating rumors shortly after and a source further confirmed the news in a statement to E! News:

“Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

The highly publicized romance officially began after the duo were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm in California with Kourtney and her then-fiance Travis Barker. In November 2021, the pair also visited Davidson’s native Staten Island.

The duo packed on the PDA as they continued to be spotted together in public over the next few months, even attending high-profile events like the White House Correspondents Dinner and Met Gala together.

The former SNL host also started bonding with Kardashian’s children and even ended up getting a “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo dedicated to the SKIMS founder. Amid the whirlwind romance, Davidson also got involved in a social media war with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who continued to take jibes at the former for several months.

Kardashian went Instagram official with Davidson in March 2022 and also opened up about her relationship with Davidson while speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April. Speaking of their beginnings, she said:

“It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. A few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action.’”

The KUWTK alum also recalled that Davidson was the only person who skipped her SNL after-party before she decided to reach out to the host:

“I thought about it later. I was like, 'Damn, he's the only person who didn't come.’”

Davidson also made a cameo on the Hulu show The Kardashians and is expected to make an appearance on the second season. As Davidson recently travelled to Australia to film for his movie, a source told E! News that the couple were still trying to make their relationship work:

“When they are apart, they are in constant communication. Kim loves that he's always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk.”

Lucy @Petedavidsonst Man, I really liked this couple, pete davidson and kim kardashian Man, I really liked this couple, pete davidson and kim kardashian https://t.co/7fV5ll4bCt

Meanwhile, Davidson shared his dreams of settling down and having kids in the future while speaking on Hart to Hart last month:

“That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier.”

Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s respective busy schedules and the challenges of a long distance relationship prompted them to call it quits this week. However, sources confirmed that “there was no drama” and the couple had an amicable split.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far