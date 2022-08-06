How did Cherie Gil die? Tributes pour in as Filipino actress dies aged 59

Actress Cherie Gil recently passed away on August 5 at the age of 59. The news was revealed by her talent manager Annabelle Rama on Facebook, who wrote:
"Cherie Gil just passed away at 5pm today please pray for her."
The news was also confirmed by Gil's nephew Sid Lucero, who also paid tribute to her. Gil's last social media post was with Renee Perrine back on June 19, where she described Perrine as her soul sister.
Cherie Gil died of cancer on August 5 at 5 a.m. at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York City. She appreciated the cancer center last month where she was hospitalized.
Gil shifted to New York during the Covid-19 pandemic and while speaking to Mega Magazine this year, she said:
"I just had to make sure that first and foremost, my mental, emotional, spiritual states were getting the priority. I was getting tired of myself and I was just so angry and unhappy so I sold everything and packed up and if you're wondering if the villain is scared over the new role in life she's facing? Yes."
Cherie's bald picture appeared in the magazine and she said that she got rid of the clothes that had signs of her past.
Born on May 12, 1963, Gil was mostly known as La Primera Contravida for her contributions to Philippine cinema for 50 years. Also known as Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, she was the recipient of several accolades at the ASEAN International Film Awards, Madrid International Film Festival, and the 42nd Gawad Urian Awards.
Gil made her acting debut when she was just nine years old and was frequently cast as the daughter of the lead actor or a part of a friend's circle. She then played the lead role in Bubot na Bayabas in 1978, although the movie went unnoticed.
She was re-launched by film producer and businesswoman Lily Monteverde through Problem Child and was a moderate success at the box office. She continued to appear in films like City After Dark, Sugar Daddy, Salawahan, and more. She also worked on other films like Beach House, Dancing Master, Girlfriend, and more.
Gil gained recognition for her performance as a naïve affected by World War II in the cult classic, Oro, Plata, Mata. She was the co-host of German Moreno in Germspesyal from 1979 to 1981. She was the main villain in Bituing Walang Ningning and her line, "You're nothing but a second rate, trying hard copycat!" became famous.
Cherie was featured in several teleseries and primetime shows alongside various films, TV, and on stage. She appeared in her first soap opera, May Bukas Pa, from 2000 to 2001 followed by Bituin from 2002 to 2003. She then portrayed Menang Medel in the remake of Gulong Ng Palad in 2006.
Gil was then cast in the fantasy series Grazilda in 2010 followed by the comedy fantasy series Magic Payalok in 2011. The latter aired for only one season and she was cast in another series, Time of My Life.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Cherie Gil became a familiar name in the entertainment industry all these years for her flawless acting. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:
She is survived by her husband Rony Rogoff and children Bianca, Raphael, and Jeremiah David.