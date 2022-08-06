How did Cherie Gil die? Tributes pour in as Filipino actress dies aged 59

Actress Cherie Gil recently passed away on August 5 at the age of 59. The news was revealed by her talent manager Annabelle Rama on Facebook, who wrote:

"Cherie Gil just passed away at 5pm today please pray for her."

The news was also confirmed by Gil's nephew Sid Lucero, who also paid tribute to her. Gil's last social media post was with Renee Perrine back on June 19, where she described Perrine as her soul sister.

Cherie Gil died of cancer on August 5 at 5 a.m. at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York City. She appreciated the cancer center last month where she was hospitalized.

Gil shifted to New York during the Covid-19 pandemic and while speaking to Mega Magazine this year, she said:

"I just had to make sure that first and foremost, my mental, emotional, spiritual states were getting the priority. I was getting tired of myself and I was just so angry and unhappy so I sold everything and packed up and if you're wondering if the villain is scared over the new role in life she's facing? Yes."

Cherie's bald picture appeared in the magazine and she said that she got rid of the clothes that had signs of her past.

Cherie Gil appeared in various films and TV series (Image via Britta Pedersen/Getty Images)

Born on May 12, 1963, Gil was mostly known as La Primera Contravida for her contributions to Philippine cinema for 50 years. Also known as Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, she was the recipient of several accolades at the ASEAN International Film Awards, Madrid International Film Festival, and the 42nd Gawad Urian Awards.

Gil made her acting debut when she was just nine years old and was frequently cast as the daughter of the lead actor or a part of a friend's circle. She then played the lead role in Bubot na Bayabas in 1978, although the movie went unnoticed.

She was re-launched by film producer and businesswoman Lily Monteverde through Problem Child and was a moderate success at the box office. She continued to appear in films like City After Dark, Sugar Daddy, Salawahan, and more. She also worked on other films like Beach House, Dancing Master, Girlfriend, and more.

Gil gained recognition for her performance as a naïve affected by World War II in the cult classic, Oro, Plata, Mata. She was the co-host of German Moreno in Germspesyal from 1979 to 1981. She was the main villain in Bituing Walang Ningning and her line, "You're nothing but a second rate, trying hard copycat!" became famous.

Cherie was featured in several teleseries and primetime shows alongside various films, TV, and on stage. She appeared in her first soap opera, May Bukas Pa, from 2000 to 2001 followed by Bituin from 2002 to 2003. She then portrayed Menang Medel in the remake of Gulong Ng Palad in 2006.

Gil was then cast in the fantasy series Grazilda in 2010 followed by the comedy fantasy series Magic Payalok in 2011. The latter aired for only one season and she was cast in another series, Time of My Life.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Cherie Gil became a familiar name in the entertainment industry all these years for her flawless acting. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Nicol 🌸 @nikowl



RIP Cherie Gil Cherie Gil was one of a kind. She made kontrabidas more exciting. One of the most glamorous stars to grace Philippine cinemas for sure. She exuded class and poise every time you see her. What a loss for us. Here are some of her roles from the 80s/90s/00s/10s.RIP Cherie Gil Cherie Gil was one of a kind. She made kontrabidas more exciting. One of the most glamorous stars to grace Philippine cinemas for sure. She exuded class and poise every time you see her. What a loss for us. Here are some of her roles from the 80s/90s/00s/10s.RIP Cherie Gil 😭 https://t.co/1NGWWKeFWS

ًﹰ @juxwaw let’s not forget ms. cherie gil as one of the most iconic valentinas. you’re forever be the best antagonist. 🤍 let’s not forget ms. cherie gil as one of the most iconic valentinas. you’re forever be the best antagonist. 🤍 https://t.co/hDZGkQ9WtL

Annabelle Rama @annabellerama2 🏻 CHERIE GIL JUST PASSED AWAY AT 5PM TODAY PLEASE PRAY FOR HER CHERIE GIL JUST PASSED AWAY AT 5PM TODAY PLEASE PRAY FOR HER 🙏🏻 https://t.co/leXgQGojVX

Azenith Lagarto @imnethcosino

Rest in peace, Ms. Cherie Gil "You’re nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!" - Cherie Gil, Bituing Walang Ningning (1985)Rest in peace, Ms. Cherie Gil "You’re nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!" - Cherie Gil, Bituing Walang Ningning (1985)😢💔Rest in peace, Ms. Cherie Gil https://t.co/Gngtf8erk6

yana 🤍 @patrisiyuhh



paalam at salamat, ms. cherie gil! 🕊️ you'll ALWAYS be iconic.paalam at salamat, ms. cherie gil!🕊️ you'll ALWAYS be iconic. paalam at salamat, ms. cherie gil! 😭🕊️ https://t.co/s6d8TWxP31

Marvin Capino @Itsmemarvs13 I'm so sad that one of the best actress of all time, Ms. Cherie Gil passed away this day August 5, 2022 at 5pm.



We will gonna miss you forever, La Primera Contravida!🕊️ I'm so sad that one of the best actress of all time, Ms. Cherie Gil passed away this day August 5, 2022 at 5pm. We will gonna miss you forever, La Primera Contravida!🕊️ https://t.co/Ju5isn2jBc

Gabbi Garcia ♡ @gabbi 🏼 so heartbreaking. I’m so honored to have been able to work with a legend. Rest in Power Ms. Cherie Gil🏼 so heartbreaking. I’m so honored to have been able to work with a legend. Rest in Power Ms. Cherie Gil 💔🙏🏼 so heartbreaking. I’m so honored to have been able to work with a legend. Rest in Power 😔

TheJuliaYuki @TheJuliaYuki



'You're nothing, but a second rate, trying hard, copycat!"



That line will forever be iconic. RIP Cherie Gil. One of the greatest actresess in Phil. Cinema.'You're nothing, but a second rate, trying hard, copycat!"That line will forever be iconic. RIP Cherie Gil. One of the greatest actresess in Phil. Cinema. 🙏'You're nothing, but a second rate, trying hard, copycat!" That line will forever be iconic. https://t.co/NF9cMBPJWo

k 🌸 @pradastreep Ms. Cherile Gil with Meryl Streep in Berlin Film Festival 2016, where she called meryl as "ate meryl" 🤍



rest in peace ms. cherie gil, one of the best actress of all time in philippines film industry 🕊️ Ms. Cherile Gil with Meryl Streep in Berlin Film Festival 2016, where she called meryl as "ate meryl" 🤍rest in peace ms. cherie gil, one of the best actress of all time in philippines film industry 🕊️ https://t.co/jwHgreWWok

ari @belindoll No bc this scene made me cry before :( Ms. Cherie Gil with #BelleMariano for Muling Buksan Ang Puso… You will always be remembered, Ms. Cherie. Rest in paradise 🤍 No bc this scene made me cry before :( Ms. Cherie Gil with #BelleMariano for Muling Buksan Ang Puso… You will always be remembered, Ms. Cherie. Rest in paradise 🤍 https://t.co/so8UYTacAR

She is survived by her husband Rony Rogoff and children Bianca, Raphael, and Jeremiah David.

