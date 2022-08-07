Who is Felicia Taylor? Former CNN anchor arrested for alleged hit-and-run 

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was recently arrested in Palm Beach for an alleged hit-and-run incident. According to Palm Beach Police, she was charged on July 28 after allegedly hitting another car and injuring the driver while driving her vehicle and fleeing the scene of the accident.

The retired correspondent reportedly denied the charges, but official reports suggested that Taylor struck another vehicle during a traffic stop. The statement obtained by Page Six reads:

“His vehicle was struck from behind by the white Mercedes. The impact caused [him] to strike the steering wheel, causing multiple complaints of injuries.”

The report also claimed that Taylor was seen leaving the venue in her Mercedes after the accident “without rendering aid or stopping to provide information.” Officials alleged that she was seen driving past the crash site twice without stopping.

It was further mentioned that Taylor allegedly “wanted the injuries of the other driver to be substantiated” and said that she did not stop at the scene of the crash because she did not know “there was anything to be concerned with.”

Shortly after the incident, the media personality was pulled over by an officer, who said that Taylor acknowledged her involvement in the crash and said “the other driver was ‘ok.’” The officer also said that the former anchor wanted to go back home and mentioned that the accident was “not a big deal.”

The officer further added:

“Prior to the crash, Taylor stated she was at a restaurant on Worth Avenue and then stated she was at a restaurant in the Royal Poinciana Plaza. We were unable to locate a restaurant that recalls Taylor as a guest.”

She also mentioned that she was traveling from The Colony Hotel but did not respond when officials told her the hotel was closed.

Taylor also clarified that she was not driving under the influence of alcohol and did not take any prescription drugs. The officer confirmed that he did not smell any liquor on the former anchor.

Page Six also reported that the injured driver from the other vehicle had jaw, head, neck and back pain and was treated by medical professionals at the scene of the incident. Meanwhile, Felicia Taylor also underwent medical evaluation and was found unharmed.

Taylor was reportedly detained at the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. She was later released on $3,000 bail and has already pled not guilty to the charges.

Authorities also reported that Taylor’s car was taken away by the police and a bottle of white wine was found inside the vehicle. The bottle was reportedly “three quarters full” and came with a “silver thermos” that contained an “unknown alcoholic beverage,” which was also “three quarters full.”

Officials said that both the beverages were kept behind the passenger seat and were “out of the reach of the driver.”

Felicia Taylor is a former American reporter and correspondent (Image via Getty Images)

Felicia Taylor is a former American anchor who served as the correspondent for CNN International's World Business Today. She is known for her contribution to CNN’s Business Updates unit and is also remembered as the former co-host of Retirement Living TV's Daily Cafe.

She was born on August 28, 1964, to popular actor Rod Taylor and his second wife, fashion model Mary Hilem. Following her parents' divorce, Taylor was adopted by her mother’s second husband Arthur Rubloff.

After Rubloff’s death Hilem married real estate developer Lewis M. Schott, who also welcomed Taylor into his life. The former anchor graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the of Northwestern University.

She previously worked for Financial Times TV in London before joining WNBC-TV as a weekend anchor in 1998. After leaving WNBC in 2006, Felicia Taylor started working as a business news anchor and a correspondent for CNBC.

The reporter eventually joined CNN International's World Business Today as a correspondent and also co-hosted the Daily Cafe until November 2009. According to Page Six, Felicia Taylor is reportedly well-known in the NYC, Hamptons and Palm Beach social scenes.

