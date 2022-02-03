Jeff Zucker net worth: CNN President's fortune explored as he resigns over relationship with Allison Gollust

On February 2, Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN over his relationship with Allison Gollust, another executive in the media organization. Zucker formally acknowledged the relationship during the investigation over former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's alleged involvement in s*xual harassment by his brother.

Zucker's resignation was announced via a statement shared by the network's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter. In the statement, Zucker said,

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Brian Stelter @brianstelter Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. https://t.co/sWXYNBO20d

The former CNN president has reportedly worked with Allison Gollust for over 20 years. However, multiple media allegations have pointed to their rumored relationship over the years. While Zucker stepped down from his position, Gollust has confirmed that she would remain working at the network. She serves as the network's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

How much is Jeff Zucker worth?

As per multiple reports, Jeff Zucker is estimated to be worth around $60 million to $100+ million. Prior to joining CNN in 2013, Zucker served as the president of NBC till the 2011 acquisition of the network by Comcast.

According to The Wrap, Zucker reportedly received $6.3 million as the base package during his tenure at NBC. He also received a minimum of $1.5 million per year as a bonus during the 2010s. As the president, Zucker was also stated to make an additional $2 to 4.5 million based on the network's profits.

Considering his package at NBC, the Cable News Network (CNN), at the very least, must have matched it or surpassed his previous compensation. This means if Zucker's average yearly earnings (including bonuses) at both networks was around $8 to $10 million, then he could have earned over $80-100 million from his tenure at both the networks.

Furthermore, Jeff Zucker was reportedly offered a $30 to $40 million "exit package" for leaving NBC after the acquisition by Comcast was complete. It is unknown if the former NBC Universal CEO met the requirements for the exit deal.

Thus, it can be speculated that Jeff Zucker might have garnered over $120-130 million from his tenure as the head of both networks. However, it is unclear if the Florida native had to shell out a hefty settlement fee during his divorce in 2018. As of yet, it is not clear if Zucker will also resign as the chairman of WarnerMedia News & Sports.

