Bling Empire Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger leaving fans hopeful for Season 3

Bling is back! Bling Empire Season 2 premiered on Netflix, and fans are already looking forward to Season 3. Like always, it is filled with glitz, glamor, drama, intense confrontations, and gossip. Bling Empire follows a group of wealthy and affluent Asians and Asian-Americans in LA as they live life to the fullest.

Bling Empire Season 1 premiered in 2021, and almost a year and a half later, the series returned for Season 2 with eight episodes. The reality TV series premiered with a familiar cast from Season 1 and two new faces to add to the ongoing drama. Quickly binge watchable, fans who watched it in one sitting are already awaiting Season 3.

The series opened up with Kevin Kreider and his new apartment. Later, Kevin wasted no time shooting his shot with Kim Lee after she scored her first big gig as an American DJ. Meanwhile, Cherie Chan was seen waiting for her fiance to pick a wedding date. Jessy Lee proposed to Cherie at the end of Season 1.

While everything seemed to be going well, frenemies Anna Shay and Christine Chiu met each other at Mimi Morris' birthday party. The two seemed to be on a good path, trying to make amends when things started going downhill once again. Anna invited Christine to her mansion, where the drama began.

Christine shared her concern for people who are not as wealthy as Anna, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. But Anna thought that Christine shouldn't have been ashamed of her wealth. Later, when Christine met Kane Lim, she broke down regarding the loss of her mother and opened up about her issue with Anna and a rumor she heard.

Kane broke her trust by gossiping about what Christine told him in confidence. This led to an intense argument between Anna and Christine, who later realized that Kane was the problem and decided to confront him.

More drama unfolded in the series. We saw Kane calling Kevin a man-whore in the trailer, which later unfolded into a drama between the two best friends. But what caught the attention of fans the most was the end of Season 2.

The final episode of Bling Empire ended in a cliffhanger. In the last few minutes of the episode, Anna received a knock on her door. She answered it to find former Power Rangers star Andrew Gray at her doorstep. He was in a relationship with Kelly Mi for five years before the couple split.

With many unanswered questions, fans are eagerly waiting to find out if a Season 3 of Bling Empire will be there.

Fans are hopeful for Season 3 after Bling Empire ends in a cliffhanger

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned if Season 3 has already been filmed? Some also shared that they cannot wait to see what happens and hope the season will be renewed.

canteverdeal @k4ycee I just finished al 8 episodes in less than 24 hours. Andrew appearing in the last few seconds left a bad taste in my mouth. Season 3 better come soon. #blingempire #blingempire s2 I just finished al 8 episodes in less than 24 hours. Andrew appearing in the last few seconds left a bad taste in my mouth. Season 3 better come soon. #blingempire #blingempires2 https://t.co/uLw14XuYrE

Ladybuglizzie🌷🌻 @sagevalentine Until next season. Hopefully, the wait isn’t too long for season 3 because that final scene. #BlingEmpire #BlingEmpire Netflix Until next season. Hopefully, the wait isn’t too long for season 3 because that final scene. #BlingEmpire #BlingEmpireNetflix

AuntieJafo @AuntieJafo

That's it? Cliffhangers?!?

Does that mean that Season 3 is already filmed? #BlingEmpire s.2e.7That's it? Cliffhangers?!?Does that mean that Season 3 is already filmed? #BlingEmpire s.2e.7That's it? Cliffhangers?!?Does that mean that Season 3 is already filmed?

Jo Lee @joleeqh There better be a Season 3 to let us continue watching all the crappy drama and I wanna see them confront the bao toh kia - Kane. #BlingEmpire There better be a Season 3 to let us continue watching all the crappy drama and I wanna see them confront the bao toh kia - Kane. #BlingEmpire

TexasNon @TexasRud There better be a #BlingEmpire season 3, because Andrew pulling up to Ana’s house was odd, there are changing dynamics with the group. There better be a #BlingEmpire season 3, because Andrew pulling up to Ana’s house was odd, there are changing dynamics with the group.

Luna @LunaCurativa Wait.. wait.. why tf would they end it like that?! Season 3 better be tomorrow lol #BlingEmpire Wait.. wait.. why tf would they end it like that?! Season 3 better be tomorrow lol #BlingEmpire

kirraa @happythehardway There better be a season 3 because that cliffhanger ending has me PISSED #BlingEmpire There better be a season 3 because that cliffhanger ending has me PISSED #BlingEmpire

canteverdeal @k4ycee I already hope there’s a season 3 in the works #blingempire #BlingEmpireS2 I’m going through these episodes way too quicklyI already hope there’s a season 3 in the works I’m going through these episodes way too quickly 😩😩😩 I already hope there’s a season 3 in the works 😭🙏😭🙏😭 #blingempire #BlingEmpireS2

Bling Empire Season 2 only airs on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das