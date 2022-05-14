Bling Empire Season 2: Anna and Christine's feud continues; Fans say they are ready for the drama

Bling Empire is back on Netflix. If you've watched Season 1 of the reality TV series, you know that Season 2 will be highly entertaining. Right off the bat, drama arises between Anna Shay and frenemy Christine Chiu.

Fans who witnessed the beef between the two took to social media to share that they were ready for the drama. It all started when the socialite and Dancing with the Stars alum met at Mimi Morris' party. While they tried to make amends, it didn't take them long to get back to square one.

Everything goes downhill when Anna invites Christine to her new mansion. Confrontation flares up when Christine shares concern for people who did not have as much as Anna did, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Anna shares that Christine shouldn't be ashamed of her family's wealth.

It has also proved to be challenging for Christine after the loss of her mother. The producer was also worried that something terrible would happen to her son Baby G. Therefore, when Kane went to meet Christine, the Bling Empire reality star broke down and spoke to him about the loss of her mother. She also opened up about the whole ordeal with Anna.

Christine shared that she thought Anna was out to get her, which troubled her even more. Though Kane comforted her, he did think she was overreacting when it came to Anna's situation. Later, Kane and Kim spoke to Anna about the issue, who criticized Christine, saying it was a minor issue.

Following this, Christine found out that Kane spoke to Anna and confronted him about it. While Kane had nothing to defend himself with, Christine decided to talk to Anna about the ongoing issue. Both the Bling Empire reality stars had an intense argument about a rumor that Christine had heard but realized the problem.

Christine had told Kane about the rumor in confidence, but he gossiped about it to Anna. Ultimately, the frenemy duo decided to confront Kane about this. Anna shared that gossiping is worse than being betrayed. And that Kane needs to be confronted about what Christine told him when she was in a vulnerable state.

Witnessing the intense argument, fans couldn't get enough of the drama. They took to social media to share their opinion.

Fans share they are here for the drama between Anna and Christine on Bling Empire Season 2

Fans who watched episode one of Bling Empire on Netflix took to Twitter to share that it was exciting to watch Anna and Christine together. Some also shared that they are here for the frenemy drama, adding that it makes the series interesting to watch.

Eveye @_iamivie Anna & Christine couldn’t get along for an entire episode. Anyways let the drama begin! #BlingEmpire Anna & Christine couldn’t get along for an entire episode. Anyways let the drama begin! #BlingEmpire

NotAboutThatLife @mo95an Okay, still only on episode one but my initial thoughts are: Red Power Ranger is giving off major red flags...and I’m loving the billionaire pettiness between Anna & Christine! #BlingEmpire #BlingEmpire Netflix Okay, still only on episode one but my initial thoughts are: Red Power Ranger is giving off major red flags...and I’m loving the billionaire pettiness between Anna & Christine!#BlingEmpire #BlingEmpireNetflix

salmo @SalMOEnilla Wow man this #blingempire beef between Anna & Christine is pristine. There can only be one Wow man this #blingempire beef between Anna & Christine is pristine. There can only be one https://t.co/4uRcOOuuYD

Grab your popcorn and binge-watch Bling Empire on Netflix.

Bling Empire Season 2 was released on May 13 and airs only on Netflix.

