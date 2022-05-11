What time will Bling Empire Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the reality series

Leaving aside our jealousy issues, Bling Empire Season 2 is about to be launched on Netflix and we are ready to catch up on all the drama. All 8 episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 will be released on Netflix on May 13, 2022 at 3:00 AM ET/ 12:00 AM PT.

Much like real-life Crazy Rich Asians, Bling Empire follows some rich Asians and Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles and showcases their extraordinary lifestyles as they go through personal and professional changes.

This season will feature Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Gabriel Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Jamie Xie and Guy Tang.

This season will see two new cast members on the show, Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris. Dorothy Wang, who appeared on Rich kids of Beverly Hills in 2015, is an entrepreneur and is famous for being very frank. Mimi, who is a mother and wife, comes from a difficult background and lived in Vietnam during the war days, when she was young. She is now a philanthropist and living her best life.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee from Season 1 will not appear on the show this season.

What can fans expect from Season 2 of Bling Empire?

The much awaited Bling Empire Season 2, as said by Kevin Kreider in the trailer, "takes it to a whole new level".The season will feature Kevin and Kim trying to date each other in the trailer, but Kim has apprehensions since Kevin has dated a lot of girls in the past. She said,

"Kevin's a man w*ore."

There will be high drama between the two as Kim can be seen crying in the trailer about some lie.

Kelly, on the other hand, makes a shocking statement in the trailer,

"Jessey has another family."

Everyone looks shocked in the aftermath of the statement. Cherie tells everyone that Jessey is waiting for the right time to marry her. Jessey married Cherie on September 8, 2021.

Anna taunts Christine for displaying her wealth. Christine will get a call from Kathy Hilton on the show. Newcomer Dorothy will also brew up some conflict with Kane as she is heard in the trailer saying,

"Kane has been trying to get lunch since 2011 and I’d rather fast for 87 days straight."

The synopsis of the show reads,

"Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’ rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style."

Bling Empire Season 1 recap

Kevin Kreider came from Philly and faced a bit of culture shock when hanging out with his ultra-rich friends. He dated Kelly on the season. Kelly Li Mi, on the other hand, was in an on-and-off relationship with former power ranger Andrew Gray and it seemed the two had ended their relationship by the end of the season.

Kane Lim spent time with Kevin and the two tried to find Kim's father, who passed away a couple of years before her being able to meet him.

Christine Chiu maintained a rivalry with Anna Shay. She threw a very extravagant birthday party, costing $1 million, for Gabriel. Cherie Chan proposed to Jessie on their child's 100 day party, who accepted the proposal.

