Bling Empire Season 2 new cast: Who are the two stars joining Netflix's reality series?

Netflix’s hit reality series Bling Empire is back with season 2. The new season will premiere on May 13, 2022, with two new cast members, a TV personality and a businesswoman.

The show follows the ultra-luxurious lifestyles of a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles.

As per the show’s description:

“Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor, and crazy.”

All about Bling Empire Season 2 new cast members

TV personality and entrepreneur Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris will be joining previous cast members of Bling Empire, namely Jessey Lee, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, and Cherie Chan, with a promise to bring even more drama.

1) Dorothy Wang

A 33-year-old University of Southern California grad with a degree in communications, Dorothy Wang is no stranger to the reality show genre.

The daughter of billionaire Roger Wang, the former Chief Executive Officer of Golden Eagle International Group, Dorothy came into the spotlight after appearing on four seasons of the now-cancelled E! reality series, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which aired from 2014 until 2016.

The licensed real estate broker with a net worth of $10 million will now be seen on the new reality show. As per Netflix:

“Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy's Chinese-born mother and father moved from Taiwan to the United States for graduate school. Her father, Roger Wang, quickly built a successful real estate business and always instilled in Dorothy and her sister the importance of hard work, family values, and giving back to the community."

2) Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris will also star in the reality TV show Bling Empire season 2. The Vietnamese native faced a lot of hardship during her childhood days.

As per Netflix:

"At the height of the war, at the age of seven, Mimi and her seven brothers and sisters were unable to flee their village to find safety, so instead spent two years living in a large hole in the ground, with scant food or water."

After making her way to America, Morris started her own business. She later married Donald Morris, CEO of Morris Group International. The couple are now parents to three children.

Despite the lavish lifestyle, the businesswoman "has never lost her work ethic nor her strong survival skills in the face of adversity."

She might come "off light-hearted, witty, and joyful—but don't let her delightful demeanor fool you. Nothing gets past her."

It will be interesting to see how the new cast members of Bling Empire season 2 turn the course of the eight 40-minute episodes starting on May 13.

