"I went from selling luxury items to wearing them" - Georgina Rodriguez details lavish lifestyle with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Getting accustomed to Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish lifestyle was no easy task for Georgina Rodriguez, the model has confessed. Speaking ahead of the launch of her Netflix documentary I Am Georgina, which debuts on Thursday, the influencer revealed how she struggled to cope with the footballer's luxurious lifestyle.

Georgina Rodriguez revealed she had to get used to getting picked up from work by Cristiano Ronaldo in one of his supercars after getting there by bus in the morning. The model also opened up on how quickly she went from selling luxury items as a Gucci sales assistant in Madrid to now wearing them on the red carpet.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🗣️ Georgina Rodriguez: “It was love at first sight. We met for the first time on the street, in Madrid. Shortly after, Cristiano came shopping in the luxury boutique where I worked as a saleswoman.” 🗣️ Georgina Rodriguez: “It was love at first sight. We met for the first time on the street, in Madrid. Shortly after, Cristiano came shopping in the luxury boutique where I worked as a saleswoman.” https://t.co/WPepwTWHYO

"I’d get there on the bus and leave in a Bugatti. I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet. I have millions of followers and I’m the woman of the most-followed man in the world," she was quoted as saying as per The Sun.

The model recalled when she got lost in Cristiano Ronaldo's extensive mansion. She recalled struggling with the size of the building after growing up in a more humble abode.

She explained:

"The first time I went to Cristiano’s house I’d get lost every time I went to the kitchen for water. Sometimes it would take me half an hour to get back from the living room because I didn’t know the way. It was so big. Since I was a kid, I’d been used to living in small apartments.

"After half a year, I got to know where everything was."

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is the definition of true love 🥺 Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is the definition of true love 🥺 https://t.co/c2kXDm3y2N

What is Cristiano Ronaldo up to this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

The attacker returned to Manchester United with much fanfare after leaving Juventus last summer. He's been firing on all cylinders for the Red Devils, making the difference in front of goal and leading their charge for silverware this season.

Ronaldo has managed to lead the club into the knockout phase of the Champions League with his return of six goals in five appearances in the tournament. Overall, he's recorded 14 goals and three assists in 24 games across all competitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ousted from the EFL Cup and the Premier League title technically gone, Manchester United have the Champions League and the FA Cup to fight for this term. It remains to be seen if they'll end the campaign with silverware.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava