"My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo" - Georgina Rodriguez on rise from poverty and her relationship with Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has admitted that her life changed the day she met the Portuguese superstar.

The 27-year-old Argentine model has revealed in her upcoming Netflix documentary series how she went from rags-to-riches after moving to Spain (Madrid) as a teenager.

Speaking about her early life, Georgina Rodriguez said:

“My arrival in Madrid was horrible. I was looking at a lot of cheap flats, which cost around £250-a-month and ended up in a flat that had been a storage room.It was freezing cold in winter and baking hot in summer.

“My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The documentary, 'Soy Georgina', is set to be released on Netflix on January 27th. The poster of the documentary also referenced the times when she used to work as a shop assistant in Madrid's famous Serrano street selling handbags.

The poster highlighting her incredible rise says:

“Before I sold handbags in Serrano. Now I collect them.”

Speaking about the documentary, Netflix (via The Sun) said:

“All the episodes arrive on January 27.

“We will live Georgina’s day-to-day with her, we will discover her true friendships, her wishes and desires, her highs and her lows. We will get to know who Georgina Rodriguez really is.

“On January 27 we will be able to see her most personal side, an emotive and profound portrait of the woman behind the front covers, the photos, the Instagram Stories and the headlines.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins in April

Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez and Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced in October that they are expecting a pair of twins. In an earlier preview of the series, which Georgina posted on her Instagram account, she can be seen wrapping presents for the Spanish child protection NGO, Nuevo Futro.

Speaking about it, Georgina says:

“It’s very important not to forget where I come from. Whenever I think of the children I always get emotional.”

From being a handbag shop assistant to one of the most recognizable faces in the world with over 30 million Instagram followers, it has been an incredible rise for Georgina Rodriguez.

The Argentine model has been a constant source of strength and support for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last few years and has been seen cheering the Portuguese superstar from the stands whenever possible.

Edited by Ashwin