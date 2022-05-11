Who is Dorothy Wang and how rich is she? Daughter of billionaire Roger Wang set to star in Bling Empire Season 2

The daughter of billionaire Roger Wang, Dorothy Wang is all set to star in Bling Empire Season 2 on May 13, 2022, on Netflix.

TV star Dorothy Wang will be a new addition to the show along with businesswoman Mimi Morris. They will join previous cast members of Bling Empire, namely Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Jessey Lee, Kane Lim, Cherie Chan, Kevin Kreider, and Kim Lee.

All about Bling Empire Season 2 Dorothy Wang and her net worth

The American socialite and the daughter of billionaire Roger Wang, the former Chief Executive Officer of Golden Eagle International Group, Dorothy Wang’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. As per her Netflix bio:

“Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy's Chinese-born mother and father moved from Taiwan to the United States for graduate school. Her father, Roger Wang, quickly built a successful real estate business and always instilled in Dorothy and her sister the importance of hard work, family values, and giving back to the community.”

The University of Southern California grad with a degree in communications is no stranger to cameras. The 33-year-old has previously appeared on four seasons of the now-cancelled series, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.

The licensed real estate broker has also faced the camera for other shows namely Steve Harvey, Fetch Me A Date, and Famously Single.

Bling Empire Season 2 Dorothy Wang’s career

Beverly Hills, California-born Dorothy Wang started her career in showbiz after she caught the attention of the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills producers following her Instagram post under the hashtag #richkidsofinstagram.

The reality series, which follows the lives of rich kids whose parents are either millionaires or billionaires, premiered on January 19, 2014, starring Wong along with, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Morgan Stewart, Roxy Sowlaty, and Jonny Drubel.

Wang starred in all four seasons of the show and also served as a producer for Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' final season. After the show ended in June 2016, she filmed for Famously Single in 2017 on the E! network.

In 2014, she appeared as a fashion correspondent on The Steve Harvey Show and in 2019 Wang co-hosted Fetch Me A Date on Facebook Watch.

The socialite has also appeared on a number of other shows including Entertainment Tonight, Clevver Now, E! News special Closet Envy, Bethenny, and Hollywood Today.

Other than her being a reality star, Wang is also an entrepreneur. She owns a jewelry line, Fabuluxe, and a champagne brand called Rich and Bubbly.

The travel enthusiast is also into real estate and works for working for real estate firm The Agency.

A supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Wong also loves to do her bit for society through charity work. At 12, Wong was the youngest person to be chosen as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Nanjing Charity League.

Now, Wong is all set to join the cast of Bling Empire Season 2 to give viewers a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Watch the all-new season of the reality show on Friday on Netflix.

Edited by Somava