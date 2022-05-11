Netflix's Bling Empire Season 2 cast list: Cherie Chan, Christine Chiu, Kim Lee and others to return

Bling Empire is returning with Season 2 on Netflix with a few older cast members as well as a few new additions. Inspired by the movie Crazy Rich Asians, the show follows a group of extremely wealthy Asians and Asian Americans as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

The Netflix synopsis for Bling Empire reads:

“Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.”

All about Bling Empire Season 2 cast list

The new season of Bling Empire is returning with more drama, fashion and relationship issues with the cast members of the show.

Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan, the American-born actress and reality star of Chinese descent, is best known for appearing on The Netflix Afterparty and Celebrity Family Feud. Chan wanted to be a pop star and was on the verge of becoming one, but ended up becoming a businesswoman at the insistence of her mother who passed away in 2019.

Chan started her own tequila company known as Religion Tequila. She has two kids with her husband Jessey Lee. Her net worth is reportedly $10 million.

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu is the founder and co-owner of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute.

The reality star graduated “at the top of her class with a dual degree in both international business and philosophy, and a minor in marketing” from Pepperdine University. She founded Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. with her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu.

Chiu has also participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 30 with Pasha Pashkov but got eliminated in the third week of the dance competition.

Kim Lee

The 32-year-old Orange County native Kim Lee, who is nicknamed “the Asian Kim Kardashian,” started her career as a model. In 2011, she was named the s*xiest woman in the world by men’s magazine FHM in Singapore.

Facing the camera is not new for Lee. She has worked with famous YouTuber Tan Jian Hao, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. She has even starred as a dancer in the movie The Hangover Part II, and participated in The Amazing Race Vietnam in 2013. She has also hosted Yo! MTV Raps on MTV Asia. Her estimated net worth is reportedly $10 million.

Other cast members of Bling Empire Season 2

The following cast members are also returning for the new season:

• Anna Shay

• Jaime Xie

• Jessey Lee

• Kevin Kreider

• Kane Lim

• Kelly Mi Li

• Gabriel Chiu

• Guy Tang

Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris will join the cast as new members in this season.

Stream Bling Empire Season 2 on Netflix from May 13, 2022, to catch all the drama and banter.

