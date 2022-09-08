Bling Empire 2022 (season 3): Everything we know so far

The third installment of the Bling Empire has an official release date. Viewers will get to watch a whole new season, packed with drama and revelations, on October 5, on Netflix. The show is set to pick up where it left off, which means the audience will witness the aftermath of the season 2 feud and more.

The synopsis of Bling Empire Season 3 reads:

"The drama (and laughter!) picks up right where we last left LA's fabulous & (mostly) wealthy Bling-ers... with Anna receiving a shocking visit from someone from the past. Kane books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career. Christine takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week and helps him rekindle an old romance. Is Kim relieved or jealous? Meanwhile, nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna- how can they bring peace?"

All about Bling Empire Season 3

The latest season will bring back wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites as they party their way through life in Los Angeles. The show will also welcome back a familiar face from season one. Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Gray will make an appearance with flowers in his hand. The couple dated on and off for five years until they broke up for good in 2021.

In a conversation with Page Six, Bling Empire star Dorothy Wang confirmed the news about Season 3 and said that Season 2’s drama will intensify and heat up. She further stated that:

"The feuds get feudier (sic) and there’s a lot of deep-rooted things that come out."

In Season 2, Wang moved to New York. This made many people wonder about the possibility of a spin-off. Wang said that she would "be into the idea of participating in a New York-based Bling Empire." She further added that she believes that people would like the idea. She further added,

"I have a great, fun, diverse group of friends in New York…Everything’s like fast. Everyone is, like, kind of sassier. No one holds back."

Wang compared the people of New York to those of LA and said that people in LA are more calculated and manipulative as compared to New Yorkers who "say it and go for the jugular."

Bling Empire 3 will focus on cast members such as Kane Lim, who will be seen starting a new career after booking a "major fashion campaign." It will also focus on Kevin Kreider's search for love again, and him possibly finding it with someone familiar in the city of love, Paris. It looks like Christine is trying to play matchmaker as the two head to Paris Fashion Week. At the end of season two, Kim Lee was seen trying to force Kreider to take a lie detector test, and it turned out that Kreider was just not that into him.

Since Bling Empire Season 2, Christine has teased the latest installment and said that it will be more light-hearted than before. In a conversation with E! News in May, she said:

"There’s light in the form of international trips that are filled with heart and laughter and bling. It was a rock period."

She further stated that the cast will find their footing in the upcoming season. The audience can also expect to see more of Christine-Anna's beef since the description of the series confirmed it.

The show is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming show, set to premiere on October 5, 2022, on Netflix.

