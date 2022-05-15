5 best reality shows like Netflix's Bling Empire

Netflix has created a reality TV equivalent for Crazy Rich Asians, three years after the global hit phenomenon swept the globe by storm. Season one premiered on January 15, 2021, with the first eight episodes depicting the opulent, excessive, and extravagant lifestyles of various young, rich Asian-Americans hobnobbing in Los Angeles. Netflix confirmed in March that the show would be renewed for a second season.

Bling Empire follows a long line of reality TV documentaries that allow viewers to live vicariously via a diverse group of personalities with high-end tastes and discretionary wealth.

Five shows like Bling Empire on Netflix

5) The Simple Life (2003-2007)

It's easy to argue that Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie blame the reality TV mania centered on the ultra-rich. From 2003 through 2007, the wealthy hotel heiress and her best friend starred in The Simple Life.

Instead of focusing on their immense fortune, the Netflix show seeks to humble the two stars by forcing them to live cheaply, accept internships, and work for the first time in their life. The Netflix show sparked a trend that continues to this day.

4) Selling Sunset

With its flashy residences, glamorous realtors, and a little help from a pushy Netflix algorithm, Selling Sunset drew many of us in during lockdown. Selling Sunset in 2020 is an apt response to Keeping Up with the Kardashians — if the Kardashians weren't related and had actual jobs. It looks into the lives of the super-rich and their lovely homes, with a big side dish of catty drama.

Realtors like the homes they sell: elegant, sophisticated, with high-end decor and all the right curves. But they're more than lovely faces; their knowledge shines through as they proudly show off the exquisite intricacies and finishes of their homes to their clients. They answer queries about the origins of the wood floors without hesitation.

When you leave the workplace and go to cocktail bars and expensive restaurants, where someone usually celebrates a multi-million dollar transaction, these women are far from sophisticated. Season three of the Netflix show The Oppenheim Group offers more drama than ever, with catty comments and side-eyes dominating social encounters. The drama, which was once merely a fun filler, has suddenly taken over the show — and it isn't even particularly juicy.

3) Singapore Social

Witnessing many Asian-American cultures' diverse cultures and traditions is a big part of the Bling Empire's attraction. Watch the Netflix Original series Singapore Social for a similar vibe.

Singapore Social follows a group of wealthy young Singaporeans as they manage their personal and professional lives, numerous romances, and family demands to excel while living in one of the world's most beautiful and expensive countries. Crazy Rich Asians have been used to compare the Netflix show.

2) SHAHS OF SUNSET

SHAHS OF SUNSET is a reality show about five Iranian-American friends navigating their Persian identities while enjoying modern and prosperous lives in Southern California. Mike Shouhed, a commercial real estate leasing executive, Golnea "GG" Gharachedaghi, Sammy Younai, and the colorful Reza Farahan make up the gang. Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Asa Soltan, a performance artist who doesn't share her friends' materialistic tastes, round out the trio.

The group reveals how they negotiate a society where the image is everything, from enjoying their active social lives and shopping trips to dealing with their parents' displeasure or pressure to live a more traditional lifestyle.

The presentation displays some of the Persian community's cultural norms and values and the Persian community's religious diversity. Members of the cast briefly discussed how their family fled Iran during the 1979 revolution and how pleased they are with their financial success despite their rocky start in America. The actual drama is caused by the cast's rude and selfish attitudes and their constant urge to flaunt their wealth and lifestyle.

1) House of Ho

House of Ho, which recently debuted on HBO Max, is another reality show about an exceedingly wealthy Asian family. This one is about The Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese couple who have made it great in America.

Binh Ho, his wife Hue, their daughters Judy, Lesley, Washington, cousin Sammy, and Aunt Tina was introduced in the first seven episodes of House of Ho, which follow them as they live a luxurious lifestyle in Houston, Texas. Judy and Lesley Ho have also appeared on The Real, a music conversation show.

Edited by Suchitra