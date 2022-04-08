When did Shahs of Sunset season 9 end? Bravo show canceled weeks after news of Mike Shouhed’s arrest

The Bravo reality show, Shahs of Sunset, is officially coming to an end after nine seasons.

The news of the cancelations comes just weeks after cast member Mike Shouhed was arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles on March 27. He was reportedly released after paying a hefty amount for bail.

All About Shahs of Sunset Season 9

Executive produced by Ryan Seacrest, Shahs of Sunset originally featured cast members Reza Farahan, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Lilly Ghalichi, Vida Javid, Zinat Rahmati, Leila Gharache, and Sammy Younai, along with 2018 additions Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.

But on May 16, 2021 during the Season 9 premiere, the cast only starred Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Nema Vand, and Destiney Rose, along with newcomer London Laed.

Season 9 comprised 15 episodes and premiered its season finale on August 29, 2021.

The news of show’s cancelation comes after reality star Shouhed was recently arrested for alleged domestic violence on March 27.

According to People, officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested and booked the OG star on a felony charge. He was released later that same day on a $50,000 bond. Shouhed will have to appear at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Van Nuys Division, on July 25.

However, Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, denied such allegations and addressed the recent arrest:

"My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client. I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

The Bravo star got engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen in August 2021, shortly after Season 9 ended.

The show debuted on March 11, 2012 and “follows a group of six Persian-American friends in Los Angeles who try to juggle their active social lives and careers while also balancing the demands of their families and traditions. The socialites have busy dating lives and are prominent in the party scene, but they seek approval from their families as they face pressure to settle down and marry within the community.”

Shahs of Sunset was the second American reality television show about Iranians after E!'s Love Is in the Heir in 2004.

