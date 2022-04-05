Who is Paulina Ben-Cohen? All about Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed's fiancee amid domestic violence allegations  

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was recently arrested on alleged charges of domestic violence. According to People Magazine, the 43 year old star was taken into police custody on March 27, 2022. Officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made the arrest while booking him on a felony charge.

Shouhed was booked at 1:05 a.m. the next morning and was held until 6:35 a.m. when he paid his $50,000 bond and was released. According to E! News, the star now has a court date set on July 25, 2022.

Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, addressed the recent arrest in a statement to People Magazine and said:

"My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client. I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

The reality TV star is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. The couple announced their engagement in August 2021, shortly after season nine of the Bravo series wrapped.

Who is Mike Shouhed's fiancee, Paulina Ben-Cohen?

Paulina, a television star from the United States, is also a fashion influencer, according to her Instagram bio. She is currently working with Fashion Nova, an online fast fashion retail company. The company is known to make use of social media marketing, particularly Instagram, for their promotions.

Although Paulina has been private about her personal life outside of the series, details about her previous relationships have been revealed by Page Six.

Paulina's ex-husband, Tal Bahari, is a very wealthy man. He has amassed millions of dollars as an entrepreneur, engaging with many business ventures including acting as the CFO of his brother, Fred Bahari's, apparel company Cavalini, Inc. They share two children, who are 7 and 5 years old.

According to the real estate records, Paulina and Tal had bought a home worth $1,900,000 in 2014. However, their marriage did not last long. The reason for their divorce was not shared, but court documents revealed that Tal was the one who initiated the process. The couple's divorce was finalized in August 2018.

Mike and Paulina have been dating since season 8 of the reality TV show Shahs of Sunset. Both of them came out of disintegrated marriages and found love with each other.

The Bravo star announced the engagement news during Shahs of Sunset's ninth season reunion, which aired in August 2021.

""I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring. We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be."

However, the season 9 took a dramatic turn for the couple when Paulina found explicit texts with another woman on his phone.

Although Shouhed initially denied any reports of the scandal, he took accountability for his actions in an exclusive interview with E! News in May 2021. He said:

"It was a dark time. We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done."

The couple's relationship was a buzzing topic of conversation throughout the ninth season of Shahs of Sunset. After they announced their engagement, Shouhed openly talked about his relationship with Paulina in an interview with Bravo Insider.

"It’s really something special when you’re dating somebody. And I’m not just dating her; I’m dating her two children that I love dearly and just watching them grow up and just becoming just little adults, it’s crazy."

Since the scandal was reported, Shouhed deactivated his Instagram account, but Paulina's account is still up. The last photo she put up with her fiance was on February 14, as part of Valentine's Day.

