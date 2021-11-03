"Sharing is caring": 'Shahs of Sunset' star Golnesa Gharachedaghi confirms relationship status

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, aka GG, from Shahs of Sunset, has recently dropped a major hint regarding her relationship status. The star is reportedly in a polyamorous relationship with her boyfriend Samy Benyamini.

Reports further claim that Golnesa Gharachedaghi is turning 40 soon and is quite happy with her current dating situation. For those unaware, a polyamorous relationship involves engaging in multiple romantic relationships with the consent of all parties involved.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi recently took to Instagram to confirm her relationship status.

The post featured a picture of the two of them with a caption that read:

“I heard sharing is caring. Just make sure I get first dibs baby.”

Who is Samy Benyamini?

Samy Benyamini is ten years younger than Golnesa Gharachedaghi and the two met through a close friend.

Benyamini is a fitness trainer in Los Angeles, California and has reportedly appeared on Christina Milian’s reality show as her personal trainer. His Instagram profile also mentions that he is an investor.

About Golnesa Gharachedaghi from 'Shahs of Sunset’

Getting into a polyamorous relationship was not easy for Golnesa Gharachedaghi. Speaking about the same, she said:

“I think [at first] I was still a little nervous about knowing what it was and saying it out loud without sounding like a whore, you know, because I think that that’s what society has created — [the idea] that if a woman doesn’t want to just be with one man, she must be a little slutty.”

She further added that she gained confidence because of another friend who was experienced in polyamory.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi said:

“I think I try to identify with some of his tendencies, so to speak, with what I’m saying. Like, just put a name to it and be open about it, because maybe that’s what you are! You know, instead of being called a cheater, just say, ‘Hey, I like more than one woman’ or ‘I like more than one man’.”

Golnesa Gharachedaghi is a popular television personality who has been associated with Bravo's Shahs of Sunset franchise for a long time. She has also appeared in several television shows, including Daily Pop, Reality Relapse, The Jeff Probst Show and Watch What Happens: Live.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Last year, the reality show star became the mother of her first child when she gave birth via IVF. Her son’s name is Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi.

Edited by Siddharth Satish