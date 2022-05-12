Who is the richest on Bling Empire season 2? Net worth explored

Bling Empire Season 2 returns with its super-rich Asian cast. The new season of the show, which premieres on Netflix on Friday 13th, will have more “luxury, glamor and crazy” than the first season.

The “uber-rich Asians” who will star in the second installment of Bling Empire are Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Anna Shay, Jaime Xie, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Gabriel Chiu, Guy Tang, Dorothy Wang, and Mimi Morris. Husband-wife Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan will only appear briefly in a few episodes.

Net worth of Bling Empire season 2 cast

Bling Empire season 2 features super-rich cast member Anna Shay as the wealthiest star on the show.

Anna Shay

American heiress Anna Shay’s net worth is reportedly estimated to be $600 million. The reality TV star got her fortune from her late father, billionaire Edward Shay, who was the founder of private defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE). In 2006, Shay and her brother reportedly sold the company for $1.2 billion.

In terms of real-estate, Shay bought a $9.35 million mansion in 2011 in Beverly Hills and paid $5.75 million in March 2020 for another house.

Christine Chiu and Gabriel Chiu

Husband-wife Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu's net worth is reportedly estimated to be around $80 million. Along with her husband, the couture collector is the co-founder and co-owner of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute.

The couple bought a house in 2014 in Beverly Hills for $4.55 million which they sold for $8.7 million in May 2016 to Zoe Saldana. The stars now own homes in Malibu and Bel-Air.

Jaime Xie

Fashion blogger and influencer Jamie Xie’s net worth is reportedly $50 million. She is the daughter of billionaire Ken Xie, who is the co-founder of Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity company firm Fortinet.

The 23-years-old fashionista has worked with renowned names in the fashion industry, namely Luisaviaroma, Selfridges, SSENSE, Tiffany & Co., Piaget, Farfetch, The Webster, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford Beauty, La Prairie, Valentino Beauty, Guerlain, and Sephora. She also runs a fashion website, Jaimexie.com, and a YouTube channel of the same name, which has 123K subscribers as of writing.

Net worth of other cast members is:

Kim Lee - $10 million

Dorothy Wang - $10 million

Kane Lim - $20 million

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee - $200 million

Guy Tang - $2million

About Bling Empire season 2

Inspired by the movie Crazy Rich Asians, Bling Empire first aired on January 15, 2021, and was an instant hit among the viewers for depicting the lives of rich Asian Americans. The show has been renewed for a second season, promising more drama and luxury.

The Netflix synopsis for Bling Empire reads:

“Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.”

Stream on Netflix on May 13, 2022 to catch the new season of Bling Empire.

Edited by Babylona Bora