Where to buy Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Loungewear line? Price, release date, and more explored

Rihanna's clothing label Savage x Fenty is adding a Loungewear assortment to its label. The lingerie and innerwear label, co-founded by the megastar, is expanding its assortment to include a selection of loungewear and elevated basics such as hoodies, tank tops, joggers, slips, tees, onesies, leggings, and shorts.

The label is launching a new campaign alongside the new loungewear assortment. The campaign demonstrates how one can take the label's fits from the comfort of sofas to the streets for an errand run. Savage X Fenty’s Lounge line, priced from $24.95 to $74.95 USD, will be launched on September 8, 2022 on the official e-commerce site of Rihanna's label and in the label's retail stores.

A true champion of inclusivity, freedom of expression, and diversity, Rihanna's label has consistently provided its customer base with a range of lifestyle and fashion items. The innerwear brand is expanding its base by covering the loungewear market.

In an official press release, Rihanna spoke about the upcoming collection,

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling s*xy and confident. The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

The first collection will be dropped alongside a new loungewear campaign, which features two new brand ambassadors and youth icons, Jordan Alexander and Dove Cameron.

Jordan Alexander, one of the stars of the Gossip Girl reboot, talked about the collection in the press release,

“S*xy is exactly who you are, as you are. Seeing how fearlessly Rihanna pursues the celebration of individuality with Savage x Fenty gives me so much courage and inspiration to accept every part of myself and my life. There is no blueprint for my body or my life; I get to make that for myself. I don’t need to be like anyone else.”

Singer Dove Cameron also added to her experience with the label in the press release and said,

"It’s been such an honor working with the iconic Savage x Fenty, a brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality. This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself.”

Apart from Dove Cameron and Jordan Alexander, the campaign also features models Shi, Simil, Cole, and Jjanga. The official site revealed that the entire Lounge collection was designed with a "YOUniversal approach to styles."

The collection, as usual, follows Savage x Fenty's size-inclusive approach and comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL - featuring gusset detailings, soft fabrics, and raw hems. The collection will arrive in a variety of colorways, including royal blue, olive green, yellow, and black.

The upcoming Lounge essentials line from the Savage x Fenty brand is part of the label's Fall Winter 2022 offering. The new collection is inspired by the vintage workwear silhouettes and features the brand's recognizable logo detailing "X" over the side paneling of the pants and at the side seams of tops.

The upcoming Lounge line can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Savage x Fenty or at the select label's brick-and-mortar stores, starting September 8, 2022. The product will be launched in prices ranging from $24.95 to $74.95.

