Who was Dove Cameron engaged to? From Ryan McCartan to Thomas Doherty, singer's dating history explored

Dove Cameron recently performed a cover of Ashe’s Moral of the Story and left fans nostalgic about her past relationship with Ryan McCartan. During the performance, the artist reportedly changed the word “pain” from the original song to “engaged”.

Several people assumed that the lyric change referred to Dove’s engagement with Ryan and the emotional rendition depicted the experiences she had from her previous relationships.

autumn @tobesobrave28_ dove cameron singing moral of the story is something i didn’t know i needed to hear i- the emotion dove cameron singing moral of the story is something i didn’t know i needed to hear i- the emotion https://t.co/xvYQ6hOW2c

Dove Cameron has been involved in two highly publicized relationships throughout her career. She got engaged to Ryan McCartan in 2016 but called it quits just a few months after the engagement. She was also in a relationship with Thomas Doherty but the duo parted ways last year.

A look into Dove Cameron’s relationship history

Dove Cameron has been linked to a string of co-stars throughout her career (Image via Getty Images)

Dove Cameron is an American actress and singer, best known for playing the dual role in Disney’s comedy series Liv and Maddie. She met Ryan McCartan on the set of the same show, and the pair started dating while filming the series.

The couple made news after they officially confirmed their relationship when the show launched in 2013. The duo also established a band together called The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. Their debut album Negatives was released in 2016.

That same year Ryan McCartan proposed to Dove Cameron, and the duo stunned fans after announcing their engagement. Speaking about the proposal, the latter told PEOPLE at the time:

“It was very spur-of-the-moment. It was perfect. It was more romantic and bohemian than traditional. We were both very clear with each other that it was like, ‘I know you’re my person. You know you’re my person. There’s nobody else.’"

Unfortunately, the pair decided to part ways in October 2016, nearly six months after their engagement. Ryan took to Twitter to announce that Dove had decided to end the relationship and that the breakup was “painful” for him:

Ryan McCartan @ryanmccartan Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful. Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.

Meanwhile, Dove confirmed the split by thanking fans for their love and support:

Dove Cameron @DoveCameron Thank you for your support & full hearts in this very intense & human time. There's a lot love between Ryan & I. Life is beautiful & long. Thank you for your support & full hearts in this very intense & human time. There's a lot love between Ryan & I. Life is beautiful & long.

During an interview with Seventeen, the Descendants star further opened up about her relationship with Ryan and shared that it was the first time she had developed a serious romantic bond with a person:

"It was my first ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen. A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public. I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear."

In 2017, Dove Cameron sparked romance rumors with actress Kiersey Clemons after the duo posted a loved-up picture on Snapchat. They were also seen holding hands at an event but never confirmed or denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old also met co-star Thomas Doherty on the set of Descendants 2 in 2017. Dove even confirmed her relationship with Thomas during an interview with PEOPLE that same year and said that she wanted to keep the relationship out of the public eye:

"We're dating. I'm keeping it sort of... we're keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so [much] more romantic and real when it's yours and it's private."

In another interview with Seventeen, Dove Cameron gushed about her special relationship with Thomas and shared that the latter has been her “rock” and mentioned that he is her “world”:

“My relationship with Thomas has been different than anything I’ve ever experienced with another human right from the very start… Thomas has been my rock. Every thought or feeling I have, no matter how strange or dark or heavy, he is a safe space for me, a never ending well of patience and generosity. He is my world.”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, the singer even confessed that she looked forward to tying the knot with Doherty in the future:

"I think, if I'm going to marry anyone, it's going to be him."

The couple celebrated their third anniversary in 2020 but unfortunately called it quits towards the end of the year. In October 2020, Dove Cameron officially announced the separation on Twitter and said that it was “difficult” decision to make:

Also Read

Dove Cameron @DoveCameron hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time. hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.

More recently, Dove Cameron was linked to musician Alexander 23 but did not confirm the rumors. However, during a recent interview, the performer revealed that she is currently dating someone but did not mention the identity of her partner.

Edited by Siddharth Satish