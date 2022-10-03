What time will Bling Empire Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Featuring the plush lives of rich Asian-Americans, Bling Empire is set to return to Netflix with its third season. Apart from showing the wealthy and glamorous lifestyles of the cast, the show will also feature the emotional vulnerabilities of each of the characters.

Season 3 of Bling Empire will have its grand premiere on October 5 at 3.00 am ET and will pick up from where it left off last season.

Some clips released so far suggest that Anna will receive a shocking visit from someone in her past. Moreover, Kim is likely to start a new career in a fashion campaign.

The official synopsis of Bling Empire reads:

"Nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna. How can they bring peace?"

Bling Empire season 3: Relationship drama, reconciliation, and more

On September 7, Bling Empire released its first look for season 3, featuring the group attending a number of exclusive events. The show also released a snap of Christine and Kevin heading into Paris Fashion Week.

The cast members for the upcoming season will include:

Anna Shay

Christine Chiu

Guy Tang

Jaime Xie

Kane Lim

Kelly Mi Li

Kevin Kreider

Kim Lee

Leah Qin

Mimi Morris.

However, Chèrie Chan and husband Jessey Lee will not be a part of the show this time.

Moreover, the trailer contained a sneak peek at a surprise appearance from Netflix's Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who appears to have formed a friendship with cast member Kane Lim.

What can fans expect from season 3?

It appears that best friends Kane and Kevin Kreider will mend their relationship with a hug after experiencing a brief fallout last season. Also, Kane will attempt to help Kelly find a new man by creating a dating profile for her.

Anna Shay will have a conversation with Jaime Xie about what matters the most to her in life.

Nevertheless, tensions will rise between Christine and Jamie as they will have a heated confrontation. In a teaser from the show, the two are seen arguing, with Christine asking him:

"I've always supported you. Are you not listening, Jaime?"

In response, Jamie can be heard saying:

"I'm listening but honestly I think you've been lying this whole time."

Meanwhile, a tough conversation will take place between Kevin and Kim Lee. Kim will show up with a man, which will upset Kevin. He can be seen telling her:

"You said you're not ready to date then you bring this guy in?"

Unfortunately, her response leaves Kevin stunned:

"You're not my type."

Moreover, in an interview with E! News in May 2022, Christine teased about the third season of Bling Empire saying:

"There's so much more and there's light at the end of the tunnel."

She further said:

"There's light in the form of international trips that are filled with heart and laughter and bling. It was a rocky period. Season 2A is a rocky period and we kind of get our footing back in Season 2B. So, to be continued."

The show has been executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, Ben Eisele, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine Chiu.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Bling Empire season 3 on October 5 on Netflix.

