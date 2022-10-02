Explained: How did Bling Empire Season 3 star Kane Lim and Selling Sunset agent Chrishell Stause become friends?

Bling Empire Season 3 is almost here with more glam and grandeur, and fans are excited to see the show return. The series follows the lives of wealthy Asian Americans living in Los Angeles and showcases their lavish and over-the-top lifestyles.

The trailer for the upcoming season teases drama, heartbreak, betrayal, and special appearances. Earlier this year, Kane Lim reached out to Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset to sell his Hollywood Hills house. The two quickly became friends. The trailer shows the two of them excitedly greeting each other before they head out to paint the town red.

Bling Empire’s Kane Lim once listed a house with Chrishell Stause

In the upcoming season of Bling Empire, developer and agent Kane Lim is looking at a career path in fashion. Some of the cast members sat down for a virtual interview with Morgan Hoffman from ET Canada on May 11, 2022, where Kane spoke about his experience working with Chrishell and called it "fun."

The Bling Empire star co-listed an LA property worth $1.8 million with Chrishell Stause in March 2022. In an interview with ET Canada, Lim spoke about co-listing and said that he thought it would be fun.

He further said:

“Although I make less money, it’s fun doing it together and I always believe in teamwork. It’s been a great journey working with them.”

Morgan asked the Bling Empire about his thoughts on the Chrishell-Christine drama and he stated that he’s never met Christine and that she’s never done anything wrong to him and has been supportive of him. He also said that he believes she brings a lot to the table.

Kane further elaborated on his connection to Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group. He said:

“Jason and I spoke when the show came out and I was with another brokerage firm. He’s like ‘why don’t we think of doing something together?’ I was like ‘let’s do it, you know.’”

Kane’s bio on the group’s website calls him “one of the hottest breakout stars” of Bling Empire. It further states that he developed and sold properties in Venice Beach and that his focus is on residential projects and commercial properties in Asia.

Lim is a developer for the Oppenheim group but is not an employee. In a conversation with TODAY, he explained that he’s an independent contractor. He said:

“I’m under their brokerage but I don’t need to answer to Jason every day.”

Lim took to social media to showcase the co-listed property and called it “Bling Empire x Selling Sunset.” In another post, Lim called the two of them a power couple. The two were recently spotted together along with the rest of Kane's cast members during an open house event.

Stause took to social media to post pictures of the same open house event and posed happily with her close friend, Kane. The two often hype each other up as well. In one of Stause's latest posts, Kane commented admiring her clothes.

She replied:

“Aww thank youuuu lovely!! Xoxo.”

More about Bling Empire

The show is set to pick up where it left off. Season 2 ended in chaos, and the upcoming season will see the aftermath of it. It will also see one cast member playing cupid in Paris during the most fashionable week of the year. Season 3 is the season of exes, as a few of them return to the show.

Tune in on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3 am ET on Netflix to see what happens next on Bling Empire.

