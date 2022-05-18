What did Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn say about Chrishell Stause dating G Flip?

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is happy for Chrishell Stause, dating singer G Flip after parting ways with Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim Group last year.

Reality star Chrishell Stause confirmed her new relationship during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special with host Tan France, surprising the cast and the fans.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn on Chrishell Stause dating life

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn could not be happier for her costar Chrishell Stause’s new relationship with G Flip.

The 33-years-old Texas native expressed her happiness at a signing for her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, in New York City on May 16. She told Us Weekly:

“I’m so happy for them. Love is amazing.”

Quinn was not part of the reunion when Stause opened up about her newfound love as she tested positive for Covid -19. Quinn's rep told Us Weekly:

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion. Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

All about Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause dating G Flip

The 40-year-old Kentucky native and Under Construction author Chrishell Stause confirmed her relationship with singer G Flip during a reunion episode with Tan France. She said at the reunion that aired on May 6:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them [pronouns]. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause starred in G Flip’s Get Me Outta Here music video, but the partners met last year at Halloween. Revealing how the couple met, G Flip told the People Every Day podcast on May 13:

“We were both with our ex-partners … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

The couple is very fortunate to have each other, and they believe that they will be together forever as they have a solid connection that you don’t find every day.

Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause's dating life

The reality star went through a couple of relationships before finding her life partner, G Flip. When Chrishell Stause started working in Hollywood, she was linked to Matthew Morrison. The couple got engaged in 2007 but parted ways before getting married.

The reality star was then in the news for dating Graham Bunn, but they too split in 2009. After the break-up, the former soap opera actress dated Justin Hartley in 2013 and married in 2017, but the couple filed for divorce in November 2019.

Later, real estate broker Stause dated her boss and Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim. Still, the couple went their separate ways in December 2021 after Oppenheim reportedly decided he did not want to have kids.

With her newfound love, Stause hopes to start a family with G Flip, as the singer is open to having children.

