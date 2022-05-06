How old is G Flip? All about Chrishell Stause' new girlfriend as Selling Sunset star confirms relationship

American actress Chrishell Stause revealed that she has moved on from her previous relationships and found a new love interest. The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star confirmed her relationship with non-binary Australian singer G Flip during the show's reunion special on May 6.

She said:

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Chrishell Stause traveled to Denver last weekend to see her new partner play alongside Lauren Sanderson, with whom G Flip worked on "GAY 4 ME."

While it's unknown when the couple began dating, a source told People magazine that they've already taken an important step in their relationship.

The source revealed that the Another Time star moved them into her Los Angeles home, which she partially paid for by selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley.

Who is Chrishell Stause's new partner, G Flip?

Born on September 22, 1994, Georgia Claire Flipo, 28, professionally known as G Flip, is a Melbourne, Victoria-based Australian singer, songwriter, producer, drummer, and musician. G Flip is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them.

G Flip was into music fairly young and started playing drums at nine years. Pitchfork named their debut single, About You, the Best New Track. They went on to win the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Awards in 2019 for Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year.

They talked about their coming out experience in an interview with NME.

"I didn't come out in high school because I had a fear of being ostracised or, you know, labeled as 'the gay girl'. Rather than, like, she's a dope musician, she's a great drummer. I didn't want that to be my label."

They also talked about how free it was for them to deal with her sexuality.

"When I first got with a girl, it was one of the best feelings of my life. It was, like, I know exactly who I am now. Your sexuality is such a big part of your life. And as soon as I made that clear, I was like, 'Oh my god, I feel so good'."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have both left flirtatious remarks on each other's Instagram profiles in the previous six weeks.

Stause remarked "a perfect blend" with a heart emoji on an April 27 post in which G Flip referred to themselves as a "gender smoothie."

Chrishell Stause's new relationship comes just five months after divorced her co-star and Oppenheim Group CEO Jason Oppenheim. The exes made their romance public for the first time in July 2021.

The couple announced their divorce just five months later, claiming conflicting desires to raise a family.

Edited by Srijan Sen