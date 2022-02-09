How long were Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley married? 'Selling Sunset' star claims ex didn't send condolences after mother's death

Reality show stars Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley share a fairytale love story where a girl meets a boy, falls in love, gets married and begins a blissful life together. But in their case, there was no happy ending.

Justin Hartley filed for divorce after two years of marriage to Chrishell Stause, shocking not only her but everyone in the family and friends.

How Long were Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley married?

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and This Is Us star Justin Hartley called it quits in 2019 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Spelling the beans in about their love story in her new memoir Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, she mentioned that the duo were introduced by their mutual friend in 2013 and were "inseparable from day one."

And four years later, the couple got married in October 2017, “I, like most everyone who gets married, they thought that was it," Stause mentions.

But two years later, their relationship hit rock bottom. The 45-year-old actor, who was previously married to Lindsay Hartley from 2004 to 2012, officially filed for divorce from his second wife, Stause, in November 2019. Hartley reportedly separated from Stause in July.

The divorce came as a shock to the 40-year-old actress as she came to know about the filing through a text message, “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” Stause claimed during episode six of season three of the Netflix series Selling Sunset.

The licensed real estate agent expressed her displeasure about the whole situation since he did not give a chance to “talk” or “work” on their marriage,

“You don't throw it out... you don't go out looking for greener grass. Sometimes, you have to water the grass you have, which is what marriage is. Sometimes it can be hard, I mean, I don't think it should be more hard than easy at all, but that's why I'm so confused... I didn't feel like that balance was off.”

Also Read Article Continues below

However, now Stause has moved on and revealed in her memoir that she finally sold her engagement ring after the divorce with the actor and put the earnings in purchasing her new home sweet home – a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Srijan Sen