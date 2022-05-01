Selling Sunset Season 6: 3 signs Christine Quinn may have quit Netflix series

Season 5 of Selling Sunset left its viewers on a cliffhanger. The series ended with cast member Christine Quinn's undecided future at the Oppenheim Group brokerage. As per US Weekly, the star has since then walked away from the firm.

The amount of drama that transpired, on Season 5 of the Netflix show, was indicative of the fact that there were chances of Christine walking away from the brokerage group and as a result of that, potentially walking away from the show. US Weekly has also confirmed the former to be true.

A source close to the star exclusively told the publication:

“It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group."

Over time, different signs have indicated the 33-year-old Texas native's exit from the show. Check them out below.

Signs that indicate Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's potential exit from the show

Several incidents that took place on the show as well as actions taken after the show have indicated that Christine has probably left the famous series. Check out all the reasons we think that the star may have quit Selling Sunset.

1) Christine Quinn's picture has been taken off from the website

The Los Angeles-based realtor’s bio has been taken off from the Oppenheim Group's website. While her image is still present on the site's "Our Team" full photo, Christine's work history is no longer available to view via the webpage.

While we have the cast members' photos associated with the group in the show available, Christine's is nowhere to be found. The filming for Season 6 of Selling Sunset has not yet begun, but her picture not being on the official brokerage's website is indicative of the star, potentially, not returning to the next installment.

2) Christine launched her own company and dismissed companies who don't understand crypto

The Selling Sunset star launched RealOpen last month along with her husband Christian Dumontet. The company aims to "disrupt the real estate market." According to Forbes, the platform bridges the gap between digital assets and physical goods, by using secure, proprietary software that allows anyone in any part of the country to purchase or sell a home through crypto.

In an interview with Forbes, that was published on April 22, 2022, the star dismissed the idea of companies not following crypto. She said:

“A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions."

She continued to list the reasons for the same and said:

“A) the brokers don’t know anything about crypto; B) don’t know how to do it; and C) don’t understand how reliable and how safe it actually is. The process that RealOpen [the company she cofounded with her husband] uses is absolutely reliable and fool-proof.”

3) Christine was accused of allegedly bribing clients by fellow realtor Emma Hernan

Christine's life as a real estate agent has been documented on Netflix's Selling Sunset, which released its fifth season earlier last month. However, the star butted heads with fellow agents and co-stars after they accused her of allegedly bribing clients to work for her and not the others.

Christine Quinn @XtineQuinn 30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset 🥰🥰enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines! 30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset 🥰🥰enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines! 💰 💅

In episode 10, fellow realtor Emma Hernan told Mary and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim that Christine had offered one of her clients $5,000 to not work with Hernan. She said:

“So, an associate of Christine contacted my client and offered $5,000 on her behalf to not work with me and to work with her instead. And the worst part of it is that he said to me, ‘I want you to be aware that she said that she was out to sabotage you.’”

When Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald attempted to address the allegations against Christine, the star declined to show up at the office or attend the phone call.

Selling Sunset has already been renewed for Season 6 and filmed its reunion last month. However, Christine was notably absent from the same, as seen in the promo footage. The star's representative told US Weekly that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and although the producers gave her the opportunity to video chat, she wasn't well enough to go forward with it.

