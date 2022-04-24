Selling Sunset Season 5: What is Christine Quinn's new company all about? 

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has launched her own company after leaving The Oppenheim Group. She and her husband have set up their business together called RealOpen, which plans to "disrupt the real estate market."

According to Forbes, RealOpen bridges the gap between digital assets and physical goods. It uses secure, proprietary software that allows anyone in any part of the country to purchase or sell a home through crypto.

As per the publication, Selling Sunset star Christine stated that part of her decision to leave The Oppemheim Group was because the luxury brokerage was neither forward-leaning nor a believer in crypto.

The finale of the fifth season of Netflix's Selling Sunset saw a dramatic ending for Christine, which included her denying accusations that she bribed one of Emma Hernan’s clients into working with her. The star did not show up for a meeting with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and claimed that the meeting with him wasn't real, calling it “a big 5k lie and beyond.”

Details on Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's company RealOpen

Christine Quinn @XtineQuinn



Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?



It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market. Introducing my company RealOpen.com Click the link in my bio to learn moreWhy work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market. Introducing my company RealOpen.com Click the link in my bio to learn moreWhy work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market.

Selling Sunset star Christine took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the launch of her company RealOpen. Another tweet that followed the announcement said:

“My Boss B***h manifesto is don’t STOP until you are the Boss of your own life. YOU and only you control your storyline. It was a moon shot, and now it’s a reality. Crypto is the new global financial system. Why ride the wave, when you can help create it.”

RealOpen makes digital assets accessible everywhere. The company is built by a team of people passionate about pushing the boundaries of finance and real estate. The website reads:

"We are the bridge between the bright future of digital assets and anachronistic industries in need of disruption."

The team includes: Christian Dumontet (CEO & Co-Founder), Christine Quinn (CMO & Co-Founder), Jim Ricotta (Executive Advisor), Johnny Schiro (SVP Business Development), Julie K. O'Neill and David Rich (Corporate Counsel), and Alan Rosca (Legal Advisor).

The platform claims to be a real estate express lane for crypto asset holders, merging the traditional estate process with what seems to be the future of global finance. Be it agents up and coming, independent brokers, franchise brokers/owners, all have opportunities with RealOpen. The company promises account-level opportunities in all markets throughout the US.

The first step for buyers and sellers is to work with the agents to find their dream house. Whether it is on the market or not, the platform will facilitate the offer. The second step would be to link your wallet with RealOpen to realize that one has access to the funds necessary for the purchase.

The third step in the process would be to submit an all-crypto offer with the help of the agent to finalize contingencies, terms, and timing. Fourth, the company will translate between an all-crypto and all-cash offer under the hood to make the offer the strongest that their clients can have.

If the offer is accepted, the platform converts just enough crypto for one's good faith deposit. The last step on the closing day, the platform converts the remaining sum of one's offer from crypto to cash.

Individuals can also gain early access by signing up on their website, and checking when they open. One can take a peek at behind the scenes and details on their exclusive launch events in LA and NYC.

The fifth season of Selling Sunset joined Netflix on Friday. The binge-worthy real-estate drama returned with its Season 4 star cast. Fans got to see the ups and downs of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship. This season, Chelsea Lazkan made her debut on the show and joined the reality TV brood for some drama.

Other cast members of Selling Sunset include: Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Mousa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela.

Edited by Khushi Singh