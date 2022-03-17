Who is Benny Crawley? Below Deck Down Under deckhand is a crypto coach and DJ

Below Deck Down Under is set to introduce nine crew members in its first season premiering on March 17. Deckhand Benny Crawley is one of the crew members of yacht M/Y Thalassa for the upcoming show. Apart from being a yachty, he is also a crypto coach. The Aussie guy is a spiritual person as well and is an introvert by nature.

Below Deck Down Under will also feature other crew members, namely newcomers chef Ryan McKeown and Bosun Jamie Sayed. Moreover, stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek, along with deckhands Culver Bradbury and Brittini Burton, will also add to the yacht drama.

Benny Crawley’s crypto and DJ career

Crypto is Benny Crawley’s side hustle. He possesses deep knowledge about trading and cryptocurrency, and so he also steps into the shoes of a crypto coach for many.

Moreover, he believes that everyone shows “learn to trade.” Therefore, as a coach, he desires to direct people into trading their money safely. Being a passionate trader, Benny Crawley also gives complete courses on crypto through his own official website, Mindful Trading.

Surprisingly, introvert Crawley is also a curious DJ. Famously known as DJ Lazy Susan, he takes on the role of a DJ when he is not working as a yachty. Crawley plays passionately at parties for his friends and loved ones.

Moreover, the 33-year-old also enjoys exploring the outdoors as much as possible. He currently lives in Tulum.

According to NBCU, initially, the Aussie used to work as a children's TV Presenter for channel ABC3. He also worked as a radio announcer and later moved to work as a marketing person for Red Bull. Furthermore, he worked as a standby prop in Hollywood films.

Crawley did not enter the yachting industry until 2018. He started by working on the docks in the South of France. For the last five years, the trader has been equally balancing his career.

Peacock's Below Deck Down Under will air for six weeks. The show will feature spicy drama between the deck members. However, amidst the struggles amongst each other, as a crew, they must provide the best service to whoever visits the yacht.

