When will 'Below Deck Down Under' air on Peacock? Release date, trailer, and more about reality series

Peacock’s upcoming yacht drama, Below Deck Down Under, premiere on March 17. Starring many good-looking deck members, the trailer, which was released last month, suggests a whirlpool of mess, drama, and fun.

The Below Deck franchise is filmed in Australia's tropical Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef. Viewers will get to see the hot deck members along with guests boarding season’s new beauty yacht, M/Y Thalassa.

The upcoming show’s star cast has gained massive attention of netizens. The cast also includes fan-favorites from Below Deck Mediterranean and Aesha Scott as Chief Stew.

Everything you need to know about 'Below Deck Down Under'

The six-week show will star Stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek along with deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley. Chef Ryan McKeown and Bosun Jamie Sayed will join the crew as newcomers.

Aesha Scott, a familiar face from Below Deck Mediterranean, was excited to take on a role in the franchise. After being a second stew in previous spin-offs, she exclaimed in a sneak peek of the upcoming series:

"I'm the Chief Stew now, bi***es!"

Moreover, since the trailer went public, viewers from all over the internet have created an immense buzz about the newest and youngest captain of the show, Jason Chambers. Guests in the trailer were seen flirting with the new captain.

The 20-year-old is set to face the cameras for the first time while showcasing his job. He has been passionate about the say and shared his experience with TV Insider while doing Below Deck Down Under:

"Within a minute, things can go wrong with the boat. It put in perspective the next six weeks while I was there. We had charter guests, and a crew we had to get together that were inexperienced with the boat and each other. But the cameras faded away very quickly. I just got on and did my job and treated the charter guests the best Australia had to offer."

Apart from spending six weeks together, the crew feels they could have had more time to get to know each other.

However, fans must look ahead to some steaming drama and yacht mishap on Below Deck Down Under on March 17 on Peacock.

Edited by Srijan Sen