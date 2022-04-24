Who is the richest star in Netflix's Selling Sunset? Rumored net worths of the cast explored

Netflix's Selling Sunset season 5 aired on April 22 with incredible cast members of The Oppenheim Group selling high-end listings to celebrities and wealthy clients to make a good amount of money. The show has been an instant hit since it began airing in 2019 due to the personal and professional drama and luxurious lifestyle of the cast.

Real estate agents reportedly do not receive any salary. Their primary source of income is a commission from sales and sponsored Instagram posts along with others. The commission ranges from three to six percent of the sale price.

For instance, when Mary Fitzgerald closed an $8 million deal, she received $240,000 in commission, which amounts to three percent of the cost. The rest of the cast members also earn good amounts of commissions depending on the sale.

Rumored net worths of Selling Sunset season 5's cast

Season 5 of Selling Sunset features Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the owners of real estate firm The Oppenheim Group, have an estimated net worth of $50 million each. The agents have been a part of the Netflix show since the beginning.

Jason Oppenheim joined his great-great-grandfather’s real estate business Stern Realty Co., which was founded in 1889, and later rebranded as the Oppenheim Group. His brother later joined him in the venture. Before working in real estate, Jason worked as an attorney at the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers from 2003 to 2007.

Chrishell Stause

The next cast member who is the richest in the lot is Chrishell Stause with a net worth of $5 million. Other than sales, she earns a good amount through sponsored posts. According to TopMobileCasino, Stause earns up to £4,203.87 per Intagram post.

Her appearances on Dancing with the Stars, The Restless, Days of Our Lives, and The Young have also contributed to her earnings. She also made money as the author of Under Construction. She has also been in the news as a result of her romance with co-star Jason Oppenheim.

Vanessa Villela

The net worth of well-known Mexican-American actress, Vanessa Villela, who has appeared in several TV shows and soap operas, including En otra piel, El Señor de los Cielos, Una Maid en Manhattan, and Eva Luna, is estimated to have a net worth of around $5 million. She joined the cast of Selling Sunset in 2021 and soon climbed the success ladder.

Rumored net worth of the rest of the Selling Sunset cast's members

While there isn't any concrete or detailed information about the cast's finances, the rumored or assumed net worths of the other members are:

Heather Rae - $3 million

Emma Hernan - $1.5 million- $3 million

Davina Potratz - $2 million

Christine Quinn - $1.5 million

Amanza Smith - $1 million

Mary Fitzgerald - $1 million.

Maya Vander - $1 million

The reality television series, which was created for Netflix by Adam DiVello, was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2021.

