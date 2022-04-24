Selling Sunset Season 5: What is Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy's current relationship status?

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela was in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Nick Hardy (professionally known as Tom Fraud) during filming of season five in 2021.

After the series ended in December, the couple sealed their love with a ring. The couple got engaged in January 2022, surprising everyone. Nick Hardy went down on one knee and proposed to his lady love in Los Angeles in a sweet sunset proposal, to which Vanessa Villela happily said “yes.”

All About Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy's relationship during and after Selling Sunset season 5

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy met online in 2020 before the filming of seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset commenced. The fourth and fifth seasons were shot back-to-back in 2021.

The duo spoke for three months before meeting in Mexico. Villela and Hardy were “supposed to stay for 10 days” but ended up staying together for “two months” as they fell head over heels in love with each other.

By season 5, Villela was in a long-distance relationship with Hardy. She lived in L.A while her boyfriend lived in the U.K., making the relationship somewhat difficult for the couple. During an interview on the show, she said:

"Doing long distance is not as easy as I would like. The more deep our love gets, the harder it is to be apart.”

To make things easier for the couple, Villela thought of moving to London to be with Hardy, but she was at a crossroads with her decision due to her well-established real estate career in L.A. Speaking about her dilemma with her fellow agent Davina Potratz, she said:

"I'm like, 'What should I do? I have my career here.' I honestly don't know."

But things changed for good during season 5. Before leaving for London for an undetermined amount of time, photographer Hardy went to the Oppenheim Group's office to say goodbye to Villela and surprised her with a promise ring, hinting that he would soon propose to his “soulmate.”

After Selling Sunset's season 5 officially wrapped in mid-December 2021, as confirmed by Mary Fitzgerald, the couple took the plunge. They got engaged in January 2022.

Villela drooped on the engagement video on her Instagram page, surprising her fans. In the video, Hardy was seen getting down on his knees and popping the question to his lady love at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background.

The ecstatic Villena immediately said “yes” to his proposal and announced the beginning of a new chapter in her life on her post.

Viewers can get a sneak peek at Villena’s love life in season 5 of Selling Sunset on Netflix. Selling Sunset debuted on April 22 at 3 AM ET on the streaming platform.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan