Who is Vanessa Villela's fiancé? ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s relationship explored as she announces her engagement

It's celebration time for Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela and her boyfriend Tom Fraud as the couple are now officially engaged after a year of dating.

The sweet and simple sunset proposal took Villela by surprise, but she happily said "yes" when Tom Fraud went down on one knee and proposed to his lady love in Los Angeles.

Who is Vanessa Villela's fiancé?

Actor Vanessa Villela’s future husband-to-be, Tom Fraud is a renowned photographer and professional artist whom she met about a year ago.

Sharing the sunset proposal video on her Instagram, Villela wrote:

“Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS.”

In the video, Fraud is seen getting down on his knees in the same place where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's 2016 blockbuster musical La La Land was shot - Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background.

The brunette beauty then reads messages written on a number of red cards, with the last card asking, "Will you marry me?"

The 44-year-old former soap star then walks down the stairs beaming with happiness and accepts the proposal from her “future husband-to-be” and thanks Fraud for making her “the happiest girl in the galaxy.”

Responding to the Villela love-laced message, Fraud wrote on his page:

“I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART & SOUL!!! You are the most amazing human I have ever met! It's incredible how much we are the same person! My Twin Flame! The love of my life!”

Vanessa Villela relationship explored as she announces her engagement

Before Fraud, Villela previously dated Cuban actor Mario Cimarro. The real estate agent met Cimarro in 2009 after the actor divorced his first wife, Spanish-Venezuelan star Natalia Streignard, in 2006, but after dating for four years, the duo parted ways.

Cimarro then fell in love with Bronislava Gregušová in 2018.

Villela is asuccessful actress from Mexico who has starred in several hit Mexican TV series Romántica obsesión, Ellas, Inocentes o culpables, Súbete a mi moto, Un nuevo amor, among others.

Villela, who was a cast member on the fourth season of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix in November, is now set to begin a new chapter of her life with Fraud.

