Why did Nancy choose Bartise over Andrew in Love is Blind season 3?

30 contestants joined the third season of Netflix's hit series Love is Blind to find their perfect partners and get married to them. The first four episodes, released on October 19, saw 10 Dallas natives getting engaged. One of the couples is Nancy and Bartise.

Nancy Rodriguez found herself connected to two men on the show: Andrew and Bartise. She felt that Andrew had a good life experience and that Bartise was the male version of herself. Both of them proposed to her during the experiment but she chose to accept Bartise’s proposal.

She felt that there was a lot of deception in Andrew's words as,

"Men have this persona they wanna give off."

She felt that she was honest throughout the entire experience and was impressed by Andrew’s confidence in life but did not think they would last forever. Nancy said that Andrew was "too cool, too calm, too collected" to be her husband.

How did Andrew Liu react to his proposal getting rejected on Love is Blind?

The 30-year-old wildlife photographer and Director of Operations confessed that he was in love with Nancy and that she had filed his life with happiness. He wanted to marry her and live a great life with her. Nancy, however, felt that in real life, Andrew was not the man she was looking for. She did not believe their relationship would last forever.

Andrew appeared to be in tears after the rejection and seemed to be in pain. He had to use his eyedrops twice during his Love is Blind confession. He could not believe that he liked Nancy so much that she could make him cry.

Nancy's journey on Love is Blind

Nancy and Bartise were both looking for their best friend in their partners. She was comfortable with him and even revealed that she was an egg donor in high school. She did not like the fact that Bartise was younger than her because she wanted to have kids within the next three to four years.

Andrew is of a similar age to Nancy, who is 31, and openly talked about his life experiences as he switched from a high career job to being a wildlife photographer. He also told Nancy that he quit his job in 2019, when he received a very big project, and even faced lions during his stay in the forests.

Bartise was also confused between Nancy and Raven but found himself drifting more towards Raven. He told her how his parents split, but Raven was seen performing jumping jacks while he was being vulnerable. He left Raven and gave Nancy flowers in Love is Blind episode 2.

He later proposed to Nancy. Nancy admitted that Bartise made her feel young and that she would happily be a cougar for him. He said that he knew in his gut that Nancy was his partner and felt crazy highs while proposing to her.

Other contestants who found love on the show during the first four episodes are

Alexa and Brennon

Colleen and Matt

Cole and Zanab

SK and Raven

The next three episodes of Love is Blind season 3 will be released on Netflix on October 26 at 3 pm ET. Episodes 8 to 10 will be dropped on November 2 while the finale and reunion will air on November 9 at the same time.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes