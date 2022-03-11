5 fashion photography hacks every Instagram user needs to know

Instagram, a massive social media platform, is used by people to showcase their lavish personal lives, stylish wardrobes, fun days out, artistic sides, or the life of their pets. One thing common in all these uses of a person's social media accounts is showcasing this lifestyle with fashionable pictures.

Pictures can be used to showcase not just the outfit but the whole story behind it. Photographs can capture more than just faces and go beyond showing a person's emotions. Hence, when using Instagram, users need a few photography hacks that can come in handy anytime they need to make a post.

Five Instagram fashion photography hacks to check out

1) Inspiration and mood boards for photographs

It is essential for the person capturing the photo to have a mood board in mind before shooting. Photographs should capture the story or concept behind the photo.

Mood boards can be one of the following: Summer Spring, Fall Winter, 90's aesthetics, punk, barbie, black and white, and many more. These concepts can later be applied to the photograph, helping you envision the end result and work towards it.

2) Play with lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role when capturing photos. The chosen lighting can help support the purpose and mood of the image. There is a common misconception about studio light being the best or natural light capturing the best photos, though that is not true.

For example, if the mood in the photograph is divinity or ethereal, then high key and soft lighting will communicate better with the mood and give a better meaning.

When enhanced with lighting and control, each image can convey a different story and message. Thus, it's likely that Instagram users will be more attracted to it if there is a play or control of the lighting.

The lighting can be used to signify a specific part of the image, including body, face, neck, etc., or hide certain elements, like background, blemishes, scars, etc.

3) Create a neutral background for the photograph

When you want to highlight details of your outfit or accessory, creating a neutral background will help you make your photo cleaner and avoid clutter. You can set up a plain background with bedsheets or fabrics and create a DIY backdrop.

Full-body photoshoots require at least a 12-foot-long backdrop and an extra four feet of fabric spread across the floor to create an even background.

The bright, bold colors of the background seem loud and vibrant, and when not shot by professionals or with care, these neutral backdrops can have a gentle and calming effect on the eye of the viewer.

A neutral background can help things flow seamlessly from one color to another because of the slight saturation. Hence, giving a chic vibe to Instagram posts.

4) Use of unique angles

When you want your pictures to look unique, you can use unique and unconventional angles. You can be set apart from the rest of the crowd by the angle you use. You can highlight subjects and clothes the subject is wearing in a unique manner.

For example, a shot from the eye level of a person gives a perspective we are used to seeing the world through. However, an angle from the foot can provide a unique perspective.

A person's legs look elongated and increased in height with the angle from the foot. At the same time, an angle from the top can make you look slimmer but a little shorter.

Even a photo taken from the angle of the line of the hip will offer a slightly different perspective. So feel free to experiment and find your perfect angle for an ideal Instagram post.

5) Use of props and movement

You can add momentum by moving around and posing in whimsical postures in the photo. To add movement, you can use props or move your hands doing common daily routine steps, such as walking freely or looking in a direction, adjusting sunglasses, adjusting clothes.

Props can be added according to the theme of the photoshoot. If the theme you are going by is in the rain, you can carry an umbrella, and if you are going for a shoot in the garden, you can have flowy dresses with floral tiaras.

The props can be changed according to the theme to make it a proper Instagram-esque post.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer