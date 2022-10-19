Who is Colleen Reed from Love Is Blind 2022? Meet the ballet dancer from Texas

Love is Blind recently premiered with season 3 on Netflix. The famed reality TV series released the first four episodes on October 19, 2022. Thirty new singletons entered the pods, ready to take the plunge and fall in love sight unseen. One among them is 26-year-old ballet dancer Colleen Reed, who hails from Dallas, Texas. She got engaged to Matt Bolton on the show.

“As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, “The pods are now open.” Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19. Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable.”

Love is Blind season 3 released a trailer ahead of the premiere, which features various proposals and wedding prep. The sneak peak also teases one cast member walking down the line but having second thoughts. But to find out whether or not they made it down the line, viewers will have to watch the series that is now available to stream on Netflix.

Colleen Reed from Love is Blind season 3 is a digital PR strategist

Born in 1995, Colleen hails from Easton, Pennsylvania, and currently lives in Dallas, Texas, as a dancer with Ballet North Texas. According to Cinemaholic, Colleen's love for ballet began at a very young age when she started training under Oleg Briansky and Mirelille Briane's guidance. She then went on to study under Karen Knerr at Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.

Over the years, Colleen has performed at various ballets including the Boston Ballet, Orlando Ballet, and Nashville Ballet. In 2018, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Public Relations. Colleen also completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts qualification in Ballet Performance the same year.

According to her Netflix bio, Colleen is ready to meet the love of her life and she is confident that he is there in the pods. Her longest relationship lasted for around five years. She also believes that the moment one finds their person, they get an instant feeling.

"I'm a firm believer that you will get an instant feeling when meeting the 'one' and I haven't felt that yet."

Colleen also hopes that the experiment will remove the distractions and help her find her forever person. She has close to 2000 followers on Instagram. Her social media highlights include memories from her summer travels, her dances, and friends. Most of her posts also include pictures from her ballet dances, trips to the beach, and outings with her friends.

Love is Blind season 3 released the first four episodes on Netflix. The show will release the next episodes next Wednesday. Previous seasons and episodes are also available to binge watch on the streaming giant.

