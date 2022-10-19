What is Brannigan Maxwell’s job? Meet Love Is Blind Season 3 contestant from Dallas

Netflix's Love is Blind recently returned for Season 3 with a new set of cast members who are ready to find true love. The series features 30 singletons attempting to get engaged without seeing their partner. One among them is 35-year-old Brannigan Maxwell.

"As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, “The pods are now open.” Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19. Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable."

The famed reality TV series released a teaser ahead of its premiere. The sneak peek featured numerous proposals and one cast member walking down the aisle.

Brannigan Maxwell from Love is Blind Season 3 is a critical care nurse who loves ax-throwing

The 35-year-old Love is Blind star was born in California but raised in Texas. She currently resides in Dallas. In her official bio for Netflix, Brannigan shared that it would be a "fun ride" with her as a spouse. She loves ax-throwing and decorating cakes.

In her bio, Brannigan also mentions that she refuses to deal with "f**k boys" and is currently looking for someone who isn't intimidated by her "success and accomplishments." She added,

"I know my worth and what I deserve. I will not and shouldn't settle for less."

According to her LinkedIn bio, The Love is Blind star is a critical care registered nurse. In her bio on LinkedIn, she mentions,

"Dynamic and highly competent Registered Nurse with multi-faceted experience in Jail Health, Critical Care, Patient Safety, Clinical Risk Management as well as implementing high reliability organization principles in operations and clinical processes."

Continuing, she added that she is a "transformational leader" who can navigate a "dynamic and sometimes ambiguous environment." Brannigan is committed to personal development and can quickly learn and adapt to business needs.

From January 2020-2021, she worked as a Patient Safety Officer & Clinical Risk Manager at Baylor Scott & White Health. Before that, since 2015, Brannigan was a Program Manager- Patient Safety, Clinical Risk Management & High Reliability at Texas Health Resources. She has a lot of experience when it comes to the medical field.

With over 2,200 followers on Instagram, Brannigan has highlights about her work and fitness life. She also posts about her travels and a few throwback photos from her childhood. With the series' release, her followers are bound to increase.

Love is Blind, Season 3 released its first four episodes on Netflix on October 19. The previous seasons are also available to watch on the streaming giant.

