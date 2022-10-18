Who is Charita from Love Is Blind 2022? Everything to know about the makeup artist from Dallas

Love is Blind season 3 is set to return to screens soon and with it comes a new group of enthusiastic individuals on a quest to find The One. The show ensures that two people get to know each other without the distractions of external or superficial factors. The trailer teases multiple proposals and a cast member making it to the aisle, but only time will tell if that cast member makes it down the aisle.

Amongst the 30 contestants looking for love is the makeup artist from Dallas, Charita Scott. Charita believes that she has a tendency to attract men who are emotionally unavailable.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, “The pods are now open.” Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19. Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable."

The show is set to premiere on October 19, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Love is Blind's Charita Scott is a self-taught makeup artist

Love is Blind season 3 will see the self-taught makeup artist from Dallas try to find love on the show. Charita has been an art enthusiast from an early age and has appreciated different types of art over the years before deciding to pursue a career as a makeup artist. She puts tremendous effort into being the best and maximizing her knowledge in her trade.

She attends makeup classes taught by celebrity makeup artists and is dedicated to keeping up with the latest trends and products to ensure her clients look their best. She started TheCharNicole in 2013 and specializes in photoshoots, weddings, and special events across the state.

Her Love is Blind bio states that there is nothing the upcoming reality star likes less than an inconsistent relationship and wants to find someone who is funny, smart, and communicative.

Others set to appear on Love is Blind in pursuit of love include Alexa Alfia, Amanda Peterson, Andrew Liu, Anthony LaScalea, Ashley Randermann, Bartise Bowden, Brannigan Maxwell, Brennon Lemieux, Chelsey Jordon, Cole Barnett, Colleen Reed, Dale Dalida, and DaVonte Black.

Joining them will be Jessica Gumbert, Julian Torres, Kalekia Adams, Kimberlee Clarke, Loren Langenbeck, Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez, Nash Beuhler, Raven Ross, Sikiru Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Tony Taylor, Valerie Truong, Zach Gordon, and Zanab Jaffrey.

More about the show

Love is Blind ensures that contestants can get to know one another without unimportant factors making a difference. The show sets out to find out whether love truly is blind and if people can fall in love in this unconventional way.

In the previous season, multiple couples got engaged, and some even made it to the aisle, however, only two got married. Jarrette and Iyanna, and Danielle and Nick tied the knot at the end of season 2, but both couples filed for divorce earlier this year. Other couples that got engaged but never got married include Deepti and Shake, Natalie and Shayne, and Mallory and Sal.

Stay tuned to find out if third time’s the charm and whether this season can help find individuals their soulmates. Season 3 will air on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on Netflix.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes