How old is DaVonté Black? Meet the fitness coach from Love Is Blind Season 3

30 new singles will be joining the popular Netflix show Love is Blind on Wednesday, October 19, to find their perfect matches. While the contestants won't be able to see each other, they will be able to have conversations in a pod with a wall between them. They will be given 10 days to fall in love and get engaged, following which they will finally be able to meet.

The pairs will then head to their honeymoon and meet their partner's loved ones, before ultimately deciding whether or not to say "I do" at the wedding altar.

29-year-old DaVonté Black is one of the singles looking for his perfect match this season. He is a fitness enthusiast in search of someone who is "bold, strong, independent, fitness-loving, and intellectual."

More about Love is Blind contestant DaVonté Black

DaVonté is originally from Rowlett, Texas. He went to Lakeview Centennial High School where he earned three letters in football. He also did tracks in school and earned two letters in the field.

However, he quit sports when he was just 24.

DaVonté has been working as a fitness and development coach for the past five years. A usual consultation with him is complimentary with his $250 4 weeks DIY training package.

He specializes in athletic performance, functional training, and muscular development, and has worked with freshers as well as people with more than 30 years of fitness experience. DaVonté is currently employed at SMTF Dallas and runs a fitness Instagram account with the username @db_purestrength.

He believes that he works out a lot because he takes fitness very seriously. He feels that this dedication towards fitness might be something that gets on his partner's nerves.

DaVonté currently has almost 1500 followers on his personal Instagram account, @black_sparrow23.

What to expect from Love is Blind Season 3?

The trailer of Love is Blind Season 3 promises some high-key drama, as one man can be heard telling someone that they should "swap" their fiancées. Another cast member wonders if he will meet his wife at a grocery store, while yet another is set to find her husband on the show. Some cast members are even shown sharing "crazy" stories with their unseen partners.

The honeymoon phase is also expected to be wild as the crew is seen partying, and one male shares that there are many unanswered questions regarding his fiance. Another cast member will be seen feeling attracted to multiple women in the honeymoon.

The trailer also hints at many weddings with one bride seen walking away from the altar in the trailer.

The new Dallas season was filmed shortly after Love is Blind Season 2 ended. Chris Coelen, the show’s creator, told Metro that the new season was going to be very different from Seasons 1 and 2. The couples who have previously been married in front of the cameras include:

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson (Now Divorced)

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones (Now Divorced)

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

The first four episodes of Love is Blind Season 3 will be dropped on Netflix on October 19, at 3 pm ET. Episodes 5 to 7 will be released on October 26, while the next three episodes will be dropped on Netflix on November 2.

The finale of the show, along with the reunion, will drop on Netflix on November 9.

