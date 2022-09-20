Who is Sumner Stroh? Instagram model alleges Adam Levine wants to name his baby after her, amid cheating accusations 

An Instagram model claims that she had a fling with the 43-year-old singer Adam Levine, declaring that the singer wanted to name his third child after her.

Summer Stroh, a 23-year-old social media influencer, uploaded a TikTok video on Monday, September 20, sharing a screenshot of conversations she allegedly had with the Maroon 5 vocalist. The caption of her video read:

"embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect."

In the video, she claimed that the two were involved in an affair for a year. The video has been viewed over 11 million times and has gained over 44k comments.

Adam Levine has been married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. Behati is currently pregnant with their third child.

Sumner Stroh revealed details about her alleged relationship with Adam Levine

Summer Stroh is a Texan Instagram model with over 355k followers on the app.

The model began her video by saying:

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to Victoria's Secret supermodel."

She added that she was "young and naive" during the time of the affair and felt "exploited" by the singer. She claimed that she was new to LA at the time and thus got "easily manipulated."

Conversation screenshots from Summer's TikTok video (Image via @summerstroh/TikTok)

She then shared a screenshot of her conversation with Adam Levine's verified Instagram account, claiming that the two were seeing each other for about a year before losing connection "over a period of months."

She shared an Instagram DM notification, showing the Payphone singer asking permission to name his third child after her.

Summer said:

"I mean my morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated."

She added that she never wished to address the situation in "such a public manner" but that had sent the screenshots to some of her friends, and one of them had sold it to a tabloid. She explained by saying:

"I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model. So being tied to a story like this, I know it stereotypes."

She later posted another video on TikTok addressing a comment that said:

"It’s no secret he’s been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children."

She claimed that she felt "remorseful," "embarrassed" and "disgusted" at herself for getting linked with the singer, but added that she was new to LA at the time of their entanglement and said that she was "under the impression" that Adam Levine's marriage to Behati was over.

She added by saying:

"I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press."

She claimed that she didn't suspect anything because she was conversing with Adam Levine's verified account, and acknowledged that she wasn't the victim in the situation. She also apologized to Behati and her children, saying that they were the "real victims" of the ordeal.

No statement has been provided from the singer and his team.

Who is Sumner Stroh?

Summer Stroh is a 23-year-old social media influencer from Austin, Texas. She completed her schooling at New Braunfels High School and later joined The University of Texas. She graduated in marketing and advertisement.

She has three siblings, one elder sister and two younger brothers. Summer's sister, Baylen Stroh, is also popular on Instagram and owns a jewelry business. Summer's Net Worth is estimated to be around $600k thanks to her sponsorships and brand deals.

