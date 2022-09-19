Who won The Voice each season? Names of winning coaches and singers explored ahead of Season 22 premiere

A brand new season of NBC's The Voice is set to hit television screens on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. Season 22 of the show will air every Monday and Tuesday throughout the fall season. The legendary reality singing competition has been extremely popular amongst audiences, with many former contestants becoming household names.

Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will return this season alongside Shelton's wife, singer Gwen Stefani, who has previously appeared as a coach in the series. They will be joined by Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, replacing Ariana Grande, who was present on the panel for the show's season 21.

As The Voice begins another historic season, it is only fitting to look back at the winners and coaches of the previous installments. Keep scrolling to read more on which contestants and coaches have taken the title every year since the show's inception.

The Voice Winners and Coaches across Seasons

The Voice has been widely watched by viewers primarily because of its engaging format and a unique lineup of contestants. Every year, celebrity judges act as coaches and are a cherry on the cake as they entertain the audience with their fun banter and charming personalities.

The inaugral cast of coaches included Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green. Shelton is the reigning coach of The Voice as he has appeared on the judging panel every season since the beginning of the hit show.

Other celebrity guests have also graced the judging panel throughout the course of the season. These include Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Shakira, and Nick Jonas, among many others.

1) Season 1

Coaches: Adam Lavine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green

Winner: Neo-soul singer Javier Colon

Winning Coach: Team Adam

2) Season 2

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green

Winner: Jermaine Paul. The R&B singer from New York was co-nominated with Alicia Keys at the 48th Grammys for best performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Winning Coach: Team Blake

3) Season 3

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green

Winner: Cassadee Pope (First female winner of The Voice)

Winning Coach: Team Blake

4) Season 4

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Usher, Shakira

Winner: Country singer Danielle Bradbery won the title at 16 years old, making her the youngest artist to win in The Voice history.

Winning Coach: Team Blake

5) Season 5

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green

Winner - Jamaican soul artist Tessanne Chin

Winning Coach - Team Adam

6) Season 6

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Usher, Shakira

Winner: Josh Kaufman became the oldest contestant at 38 years of age to win The Voice

Winning Coach: Team Usher

7) Season 7

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell

Winner: Texas country singer Craig Wayne Boyd

Winning Coach: Team Blake

8) Season 8

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell

Winner: Sawyer Fredericks tied up with Season 4 champion Danielle Bradbery as the youngest winner of The Voice at 16.

Winning Coach: Team Pharrell

9) Season 9

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell

Winner: Gospel singer Jordan Smith. He later became the first contestant of The Voice to reach No. 1 in pop song sales, on the iTunes Store.

Winning Coach: Team Adam

10) Season 10

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell

Winner: Former child star Alisan Porter

Winning Coach: Team Christina

11) Season 11

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus

Winner: Texas country crooner Sundance Head

Winning Coach: Team Blake

12) Season 12

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani

Winner: Soul musician Chris Blue

Winning Coach: Team Alicia

13) Season 13

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson

Winner: Chloe Kohanski (Dropped by Miley Cyrus, later picked by Blake Shelton)

Winning Coach: Team Blake

14) Season 14

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson

Winner: Brynn Cartelli. The singer later went on to become the opener for Kelly Clarkson's Meaning Of Life tour.

Winning Coach: Team Kelly

15) Season 15

For the first time in The Voice history, Kelsea Ballerini joined as the fifth coach and mentored contestants who had failed to turn any chairs around as part of the brand-new Comeback Stage.

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini

Winner: Country singer Chevel Shepherd

Winning Coach: Team Kelly

16) Season 16

Bebe Rexha replaced Kelsea Ballerini as coach of The Voice Comeback Stage.

Coaches: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend

Winner: Maelyn Jarmon

Winning Coach: Team John

17) Season 17

Coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Winner: Jake Hoot

Winning Coach: Team Kelly

18) Season 18

This season of The Voice was impacted by COVID pandemic, which led to remote shoots instead of live shows.

Coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Winner: Todd Tilghman. The 42-year-old singer took the title from Josh Kaufman, to become the oldest contestant to win the show.

Winning Coach: Team Blake

19) Season 19

The Voice returned for a more COVID-appropriate, fully socially-distanced season.

Coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Winner: Carter Rubin, became the youngest male winner in the show's history at the age of 15.

Winning Coach: Team Gwen

20) Season 20

The season took place in person after relaxations from the pandemic were implemented.

Coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Winner: Cam Anthony

Winning Coach: Team Blake

21) Season 21

Coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Winner: Girl Named Tom (consisting of siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty)

Winning Coach: Team Kelly

As the 22nd season of The Voice approaches closer, will the show continue its success streak? Only time will tell. The battle advisors for this season are Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Sean Paul for Team Gwen, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Jimmie Allen for Team Blake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far