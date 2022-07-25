What Is the Secret behind Christina Aguilera’s Transformative Weight Loss?

Christina Aguilera, often known as the 'Voice of Generation', is a popular TV personality, actress and singer. She rose to stardom in the 1990s because of her ability to sustain high notes and four-octave vocal range.

Aguilera is referred to as a pop culture icon with several accolades to her name, including the Grammy Awards, VMA and Billboard Music Awards. She has also been named the greatest singer of all time by magazines such as Consequences of Sound and Rolling Stone.

She has shocked fans with her transformative weight loss of approximately 50 pounds through a series of excellent lifestyle choices, including diet and workout routine. Even at the age of 41 and as a mother of two, Aguilera looks as phenomenal as ever with a fit body and edgy fashion sense.

Over the years, she has made significant body transformation multiple times, including during the shooting of Burlesque and after the birth of her daughter. So, what is the secret behind her significant weight loss in a short period?

Christina Aguilera’s Transformative Weight Loss

The secret behind Christina Aguilera's weight loss was the amalgamation of a balanced diet plan, workout routine and healthy lifestyle choices. She has always been confident in her own body and skin.

However, pregnancy, heartbreak, stress and other factors took a toll on her body. That manifested in the form of significant weight, attracting criticism. At that time, she thought that becoming too thin would be a challenge, as she preferred a curvaceous figure over an extremely thin body.

Christina Aguilera’s Diet Plan

One significant change Christina Aguilera made to her weight loss was restricting her daily food consumption to about 1600 calories per day and following a 'rainbow diet' in which her food intake depended on a specific colour. She adhered to three meals and two snacks per day.

For instance, on White Day, Aguilera consumed all foods that were white and restricted her carb consumption. They typically included dairy products like bananas, garlic, egg whites, cauliflowers, and more. Similarly, on a green day, she consumed all foods based of green colour, including Brussels sprouts, kale, kiwi, broccoli, spinach, lettuce and cucumber.

When Aguilera does not consume a rainbow diet, her typical diet looks more or less the same with clean and whole foods. Her go-to breakfast usually includes avocado, blueberries and bacon. For lunch, she prefers chicken salad with lots of vegetables, such as bell peppers, beans, spinach, squash, pickles and carrots. Her dinner normally consists of either chicken or fish with rice and vegetables, such as eggplant, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and onions.

Christina Aguilera does not believe in depriving herself of unhealthy foods she likes; instead she limits the consumption of such foods. She has minimised the consumption of sweets and sugar in her diet. She absolutely steers clear of unhealthy snacking and opts for celery and nut butter along with the shrimp cocktail when she goes hungry between meals.

Furthermore, Aguilera also restricted the consumption of alcohol and tried to remain hydrated by drinking at least two liters of water every day. She also took probiotics to flush the toxins out of her body and speed up her weight loss process.

Christina Aguilera’s Workout Routine

Apart from opting for healthy foods and controlling her food portions, Christina Aguilera also started working out for transformative weight loss and to get healthy. She tried everything from Pilates, and yoga, to cardio exercises and strength training.

Aguilera's typical workout routine involved exercises such as treadmill running, squats, crunches, strength training exercises, lunges, leg raises, yoga poses and Pilate exercises.

During one of her weight transformation periods, Aguilera worked with celebrity trainer Tee Sorge. He included heavyweights in her workout routine to boost her metabolism and lose weight faster. Additionally, he mixed the strength training routine with cardio exercises to increase Aguilera's heart rate and maximise calorie burn.

For a flat belly and strong center, Aguilera focused on abs exercises. To make her body lean and fit, they devised a programme of intervals with different intensities. This has been a very effective aspect of her transformative weight loss.

Bottom Line

Christina Aguilera has proved that once you put your mind to a goal, you can achieve anything you want. Two pregnancies, many highs and lows in career, criticisms and relationships took a serious toll on both the mental and physical health of the body.

However, tweaking some lifestyle choices helped her recover her health and maintain overall fitness.

She says that consistency is one of the most essential aspects of fitness. You don’t need to spend long hours in the gym, but you need to consistently follow your routine and make appropriate changes to your lifestyle to up your fitness game.

