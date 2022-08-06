Create
John Legend announces new album: Title, release date, pre-order and other details

John Legend has announced the details of his new album. (Images via Instagram / @johnlegend)
Yasmin Ahmed
ANALYST
Modified Aug 06, 2022 08:43 AM IST

American singer-songwriter John Legend has announced his eighth album, titled Legend.

The album, which is expected to arrive on September 9 via Republic Records, will feature collaborations from Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

John Legend and Ryan Tedder have served as executive producers for the album. It is currently available for preorder via Legend’s official website or through iTunes Store, Apple Music and Amazon Music. It can also be pre-saved via Spotify and Deezer.

What did John Legend say about his new album?

Legend marks the first time that the All of Me singer has officially used his name in an album, which in a press release has been described as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.”

In a statement, the R&B singer noted:

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album. I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”
#LEGEND out September 9th.pre-order here: johnlegend.lnk.to/legend https://t.co/HjNQ2DTvy1

Legend features 24 tracks, and is being touted as a vibrant double album. Here is a complete list of songs from the album:

Act 1:

  1. Rounds ft. Rick Ross
  2. Waterslide
  3. Dope ft JID
  4. Strawberry Blush
  5. Guy Like Me
  6. All She Wanna Do
  7. Splash ft Jhene Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign
  8. You
  9. Fate ft Amber Mark
  10. Love ft Jazmine Sullivan
  11. One Last Dance
  12. All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

Act 2:

  1. Memories
  2. Nervous
  3. Wonder Woman
  4. Honey ft. Muni Long
  5. I Want You to Know
  6. Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom
  7. The Other Ones ft Rapsody
  8. Stardust
  9. Pieces
  10. Good ft Ledisi
  11. I Don’t Love U Like I Used To
  12. Home

John Legend releases new single All She Wanna Do

youtube-cover

On August 5, 2022, John Legend released his new single All She Wanna Do in collaboration with Saweetie. Legend described the vibe of the song as being a mash-up of sorts between Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall-era and Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody groove.

He said:

“It’s about a woman that you see out in a club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life and you want to be a part of it! You wan to touch this energy that she has.”

The track was co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, Monsters and Strangerz, Zach Sketon, Andrew DeRoberts, and Halatrax.

The singer previously shared two singles from the upcoming album: Honey, an R&B track featuring Muni Long, and Dope, featuring rapper JID.

youtube-cover

Earlier this year, the singer announced a special show for London’s Royal Albert Hall scheduled to take place on April 5, 2023. Legend will also head to the Zappos Theatre for his Love in Las Vegas residency in August and then in October.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

